UW-Parkside shifting to virtual learning due to spread of COVID-19 virus

SOMERS — UW-Parkside will be moving to all virtual classes starting after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, and running through the Winterim session, ending Jan. 29.

The move was announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

“This decision comes after consultation with the University Committee, Chancellor (Deborah) Ford and her cabinet, local public health officials and with UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson,” said Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside's provost and vice chancellor of academic and student affairs.

Ducoffe said the recent increased spread of the COVID-19 virus and increased rate of cases in the community have prompted the change.

“We are also complying with two of our key goals from the outset of this pandemic — preserve the health and safety of our campus community and help slow the spread of the virus,” Ducoffe said.

While all instruction during this period will be delivered remotely, the campus will not be closed. Campus housing, dining services, library, Health and Counseling Center, and the Sports and Activity Center will remain open for those students, faculty, and staff who wish to remain on campus.