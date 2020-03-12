UW-Parkside spring break to begin early; events on campus limited to 50 people

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will begin spring break a week sooner than planned, the school announced today.

The UW-Parkside spring break was originally scheduled from Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27. Spring break will now begin Monday, March 16, and conclude Friday, March 27.

“A top priority for UW-Parkside is providing a safe and healthy learning environment, and working to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford in a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolving. We are hopeful that beginning our spring break a week earlier than planned will assist in the regional, state and national initiatives to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Beginning spring break a week earlier than planned will also provide more time for UW-Parkside faculty, staff and students to prepare for alternative methods of instruction when classes resume Monday, March 30.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Also effective immediately, events of more than 50 people at the university are canceled through Friday, April 10. Exceptions may be granted by the Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration.