UW-Parkside staffer tests positive for COVID-19; Parkside community urged to monitor for symptoms

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Kenosha County Division of Health and UW-Parkside announced jointly today.

One staff member tested positive and is presently in isolation, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Kenosha County Division of Health recommendations.

The county Division of Health is working with the University to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of this individual, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

Close contacts include those who:

Had direct physical contact with an infected individual (e.g.: a hug or handshake).

Were within six feet of a COVID-19-positive individual for more than 15 minutes.

Had contact with respiratory secretions from an infected individual (e.g.: were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items.

Those who do not receive a phone call from the Division of Health were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.