UW-Parkside students, faculty show real dedication

“I also thoroughly appreciate the time the professors have put in to recording each of their lectures to allow students to gain the information at their own pace as they could replay sections that were more challenging than others. In addition, professors have created more office hours to help guarantee the success of each student.

“To me, the most notable difference from the physical classroom to virtual classroom is being unable to walk down the hall and see fellow peers and faculty members greeting you with a smile and conversation; however, this has been supplemented by the many emails or communications the students are receiving to encourage and support distance learning,” Richardson continued.

“There are many unsung heroes among us during this traumatic time and at UW-Parkside our professors are the ones that have demonstrated true leadership and deserve the title of academic heroes. I am so grateful to be a UW-Parkside student; a place heroes teach and students thrive,” she said.

As part of an online discussion in Spanish after returning from Spring Break, Dr. Piña asked students in her Advanced Spanish Grammar and Composition II class how they were doing and how COVID was affecting their lives.