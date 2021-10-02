 Skip to main content
UW-Parkside temporarily suspends COVID-19 community testing; new vendor testing site to be announced later
UW-Parkside temporarily suspends COVID-19 community testing; new vendor testing site to be announced later

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has temporarily suspended its COVID-19 testing for community members.

This pause in community testing comes as the federal contract with eTrueNorth for COVID testing expired Sept. 30 and a new partnership with Weber Health Logistics begins, Parkside officials said Thursday.

Community testing is on hold until a new location can be identified, however, residents may still get tested at other locations around Kenosha and Racine counties and southeastern Wisconsin.

UW-Parkside Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services Tammy McGuckin thanked eTrueNorth for its services.

As it transitions to use of a new testing vendor, UW-Parkside is exploring options to relocate the community testing site to a more accessible location.

Ongoing construction work on the campus has created challenges in providing the testing services at Tallent Hall, McGuckin said.

