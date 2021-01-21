UW-Parkside Theater students honored at festival

Jessica Baker has made quite a name for herself in the theater world.
And she’s still in college.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside student — a first-place winner at the 2019 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Madison for her first lighting design for a show, UW-Parkside’s production of “The War of the Worlds” — just earned another Lighting Design Excellence Award at this year’s festival.
Her winning streak also marks the fifth consecutive year the UW-Parkside Theatre Arts Department has won this award at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival-Region 3.
Baker’s award, for her lighting design of UW-Parkside’s “Romeo and Juliet” production, is her second first-place honor in three years at the Wisconsin festival.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festival was held remotely. The annual event is “a celebration of the future of the American theater, with student artists and faculty from across a five-state region,” according to organizers.
After winning at the regional level, Baker will travel to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in April (COVID-19 restrictions permitting) to compete in the national award selection.
Stunned by success
When Baker took a first-place honor for her first lighting project in April of 2019, she was stunned at her success.
“It was my first time doing a lighting design, and my first time at the regional competition,” she said.
Thanks to her first-place showing, she competed in the 50th annual Kennedy Center National Competition for Lighting Design in April 2019.
Students from across the United States were invited to the national conference “in recognition of their outstanding work from the eight regional festivals,” according to contest organizers.
At the national festival, Baker attended workshops and took classes taught by lighting designers who have worked on Broadway.
Baker also learned important off-stage life lessons. “For example, how to do your taxes as a freelance artist,” she said. “More importantly, I have met people that I will work with in the future, made great contacts and made new friends.”
At the national competition, Baker was offered an internship opportunity with the Eugene O’Neil Theatre, a Broadway theater in Manhattan.
The theater, named in honor of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, is where such plays and musicals as “In the Heights,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, and “Avenue Q,” by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx and Jeff Whitty, were developed and premiered.
The Wilmot High School graduate first got involved in theater during her high school years, as an actor, not a lighting designer.
At UW-Parkside, she is studying theater and geoscience and “hopes to intertwine the two areas, using theater to get across the message about protecting the environment.”
“I have a passion for earth science,” she said, “but my mom knows I love theater, too, and she encouraged me to do both.”
Theater, she added, “is stressful, but it’s so great when it comes together.”
She got into lighting design after taking a class in the subject at UW-Parkside “and finding out that I like it and am good at it. I enjoy creating an atmosphere with lighting.”
Baker said her dream job “was to be part of the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ — I wanted to be the next Tina Fey. Now acting is more of a hobby. Maybe I can be a lighting person on ‘SNL.’”
Other honors
Also during the online regional theater festival, Parkside’s Theatre Arts showcased a recording of its live-streamed production of Aaron Posner’s play “Stupid F##king Bird.”
The production was seen by hundreds of new viewers, and theater professionals — including the playwright — gave feedback to the cast and crew about the production.
According to UW-Parkside theater staff, Posner was so intrigued by the university’s hybrid production that he reached out to Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson for permission to view the show and agreed to speak with the cast and crew about their vision of his play.
Parkside’s Theatre Arts won another Excellence Award in Sound Design during the competition. Theatre student Jack Purves took first prize for his sound design of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” He was also awarded the Stagecraft Institute in Las Vegas scholarship and, like Baker, will compete at the Kennedy Center for the national award.
Along with Baker and Purves, eight additional students made it into the festival’s semi-final or final rounds in Performance and Design, Technology, and Management competitions, including:
Elise Sparks: Final round in the Music Theatre Intensive
Hans Prang: Final round in the Music Theatre Intensive. Pfrang and Sparks were two of 13 students selected from more than 120 entrants.
Chalena Williams: Selected to perform an original written piece/a spoken word piece
Olivia Springsteen: Semi-finals of the Irene Ryan Acting Competition
Mya Figueroa: Costume Design for “Stupid F##king Bird”
Ben Compton: Costume Design for “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”
Abby Kubik: Stage Management for “Stupid F##king Bird”
Jenny Bauer: Master Electrician work for “Romeo and Juliet”
Also, UW-Parkside Theatre Department Associate Professor Misti Bradford has been one of the leaders of the Performance and Design, Technology and Management competitions section of the Region 3 festival for the last six years.