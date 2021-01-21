UW-Parkside Theater students honored at festival

The Wilmot High School graduate first got involved in theater during her high school years, as an actor, not a lighting designer.

At UW-Parkside, she is studying theater and geoscience and “hopes to intertwine the two areas, using theater to get across the message about protecting the environment.”

“I have a passion for earth science,” she said, “but my mom knows I love theater, too, and she encouraged me to do both.”

Theater, she added, “is stressful, but it’s so great when it comes together.”

She got into lighting design after taking a class in the subject at UW-Parkside “and finding out that I like it and am good at it. I enjoy creating an atmosphere with lighting.”

Baker said her dream job “was to be part of the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ — I wanted to be the next Tina Fey. Now acting is more of a hobby. Maybe I can be a lighting person on ‘SNL.’”

Other honors

Also during the online regional theater festival, Parkside’s Theatre Arts showcased a recording of its live-streamed production of Aaron Posner’s play “Stupid F##king Bird.”