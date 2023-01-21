 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival

UW-Parkside Theatre Arts wins multiple awards at Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival

UW-P at KCACTF.jpeg

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts department won multipule awards at the recent Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival , Region 3 competition.

Senior Briana Livesay, of Wauconda, Ill., won the Irene Ryan Best Classical Performance acting award at the event.

Colton Smith, of Lawrence, Kan., also a senior Theatre Arts major, earned the Irene Ryan Best Comedic Performance award among hundreds of acting students who traveled to Flint, Mich.., to attend the competition.

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival celebrates the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theatre programs. Region 3 includes students and faculty from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Western Ohio.

Star Howard, of Milwaukee, and Kammi Kringle, of Kimberly, Wis., earned gold medals in the Games of The Technological Olympiad for their technical theatre work. Howard also received the Stage Management Fellowship Honorable Mention for “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe and reached the finals for work on “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.

People are also reading…

Five additional students made it into the festival’s final rounds in acting, directing, theatre design and technology, and stage management competitions:

Delaina Kuzelka , of Kenosha,, was an Irene Ryan Acting Competition semi-finalist;

Elisebeth Sparks, of Milwaukee, was a Musical Theatre Intensive finalist;

Travis Siepl, of Twin Lakes, was a Stage Directors and Choreographers National Student Directing Fellowship finalist;

Lucero Martinez, of Waukegan, Ill., was a Design, Technology, and Management finalist for Sound Design for “As You Like I”t by William Shakespeare (co-designed with Phil Wooding);

Allison Hayes, of Macon, Mo., was a Design, Technology, and Management finalist for Sound Design for “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe.

Parkside’s Theatre Arts faculty and Artistic Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson received the KCACTF Region 3 Faculty Service Award for the state of Wisconsin.

Several UW-Parkside Theatre Department faculty members are also very involved with festival. Associate Professor Misti Bradford serves as National KCACTF vice-chair of Design, Technology, and Management. Assistant Professor Rachael Swartz serves as Musical Theatre Initiative coordinator for KCACTF Region 3.

