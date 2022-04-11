UW-Parkside to commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with local events

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month during April.

As an underrepresented population on campus, the events are designed to raise awareness and understanding about Asian culture and the enriching traditions of Asian people, according to Moe Hosokawa, president of the Parkside Asian Organization, a sophomore majoring in business management and communication.

“It is important to educate and provide awareness about the culture through workshops and events, as there can sometimes be misunderstandings about Asians and their culture,” said Hosokawa, who is also co-president of Parkside International Club, a mentor for Always Reaching Upward Mentoring Program and a Student Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council member.

Li Herr, Parkside Asian Organization secretary, hopes the month-long events will help dispel the myth that Asians are monolithic. “Asians are usually seen as one way when there are different ethnicities that fall under Asian,” said Her, a second-year communication major. “It’s important to show the difference because it allows others to feel identified and part of their community.

The month’s activities kicked off with a celebration highlighting authentic Asian cuisine, and featuring a cultural performance by Natyarpana Dance Company. Founded in 2003, the Dance Company’s primary goal is sharing the Indian Classical Arts beyond the immigrant community of India, and to create an atmosphere of peace and spirituality to bridge the cultural divide.

Other events planned for the month, include a presentation and discussion on Asian representation in pop culture on Monday by UW-Parkside Faculty Member Dr. Jacqulyn Arcy; a Mosaic Bridge Table on Tuesday, featuring different crafts of Asia; a spring roll cooking class for students on Thursday; and the Mosaic Workshop “More than a Monolith,” on April 18.

On April 19, the Department of Literatures and Languages and Straylight Magazine will welcome author Peng Shepherd, starting at 5:30 p.m., in Bedford Concert Hall (located in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities). Peng will discuss her novel, “The Book of M.”

AAPI Heritage Month, nationally recognized in May, honors and celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Asian Americans. In light of the spring academic calendar, UW-Parkside, like many colleges and universities, holds its AAPI Heritage Month events in April.

The month-long celebration at Parkside is sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, with support from campus partners including: Campus Activities and Engagement, UW-Parkside Library, Parkside Asian Organization, the College of Arts and Humanities, Campus Dining, and the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

You can learn more by visiting UW-Parkside’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Asian American and Pacific Islander Month webpages.

