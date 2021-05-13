UW-Parkside to graduate its largest class ever on Saturday

The largest class in UW-Parkside history of more than 566 students is set to graduate Saturday with the 52nd annual Spring Commencement ceremonies.

Because of COVID-19, the school has announced both a virtual and in-person schedule for the commencement, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with messages from Chancellor Debbie Ford and Provost Rob Ducoffe.

Safety protocols will be followed. Graduates are allowed to bring two guests, must arrive at predetermined times, wear masks and observe social distancing.

Following the opening message, separate ceremonies will be held for each of the four colleges, including prerecorded messages from the deans.

Kicking off the ceremony itself will be graduates from the College of Arts and the Humanities in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center of Arts and Humanities from 10:30 to 1 p.m.

Graduates from the College of Business, Econmoics and Computing will receive their degrees in the Petretti Fieldhouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with College of Natural and Health Sciences set for their ceremony in the Student Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.