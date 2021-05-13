UW-Parkside to graduate its largest class ever on Saturday

The largest class in UW-Parkside history of more than 566 students is set to graduate Saturday with the 52nd annual Spring Commencement ceremonies.
Because of COVID-19, the school has announced both a virtual and in-person schedule for the commencement, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with messages from Chancellor Debbie Ford and Provost Rob Ducoffe.
Safety protocols will be followed. Graduates are allowed to bring two guests, must arrive at predetermined times, wear masks and observe social distancing.
Following the opening message, separate ceremonies will be held for each of the four colleges, including prerecorded messages from the deans.
Kicking off the ceremony itself will be graduates from the College of Arts and the Humanities in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center of Arts and Humanities from 10:30 to 1 p.m.
Graduates from the College of Business, Econmoics and Computing will receive their degrees in the Petretti Fieldhouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with College of Natural and Health Sciences set for their ceremony in the Student Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The final ceremony will recognize graduates in the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center of Arts and Humanities from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Graduates should use the hashtag #ParksideGrad to share their stories.
The live stream can be found at the uwp.edu website. In addition to the live stream, graduates and their families are encouraged to visit the site to download commencement assets they can share virtually on social media.
Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment
Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.
COVID-19 changed all of that.
Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.
Messages from the UW-Parkside Foundation Board, Kenosha and Racine County Executives, Village of Somers President George Stoner and community …
U.S. Representative Bryan Steil offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.