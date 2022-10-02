UW-Parkside to host 2022 CNHS Alumni and Community celebration

SOMERS — UW-Parkside’s College of Natural and Health Sciences will be celebrating its 8th Annual Alumni and Community Event on Oct. 11, and invites students, staff, alumni and community members to join to reconnect and network while supporting the CNHS Advisory Board scholarship.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom, with doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held both in-person and virtually, and will feature guest speakers, a silent auction, dinner, a cash bar, and the awarding of scholarships.

CNHS Advisory Board Scholarships will be awarded to 13 students at the event. The Advisory Board scholarship provides support and opportunities to students in UW-Parkside College of Natural and Health Sciences, allowing students to focus on their studies, participate in enriching experiences like scientific research and graduate prepared for successful careers.

Guest speakers will be Dr. Pirooz (Paul) Mohazzabi, professor of Physics at UW-Parkside, and Dr. Jacques Galipeau, a faculty member in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Palliative Care within the Department of Medicine. Galipeau is also the associate dean for Therapeutics Discovery and Development for the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and director of the UW-Madison Advanced Cell Therapy Program.

Dr. Mohazzabi will give a talk titled Science “The Career of My Dreams”, while Dr. Galipeau will present “Living Cells as Pharmaceuticals: Harnessing the Power within our Bodies to Cure Disease.”

For more information or to register, go to www.uwp.edu/learn/colleges/naturalhealthsciences/alumnisummerevent.cfm.