UW-Parkside to host 31st annual Aging Well Conference on June 3

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office will host the 31st annual Aging Well Conference on June 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will feature keynote presentations and breakout sessions by experts who will share perspectives on challenging social norms, accessing healthcare, and taking care of oneself physically, mentally, and spiritually along the journey of aging.

The conference will kick off with a keynote presentation, “Impact of Housing and Social Detriments of Health,” by Janet M. Hunko, LMSW. Hunko currently serves as the director of the Housing Bureau for Seniors and a part-time lecturer at Eastern Michigan University. Hunko will discuss how HBS serves older adults and works to significantly reduce the likelihood of homelessness within the older adult demographic.

Following the morning breakout sessions, Catherine Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, will deliver a keynote presentation titled, “The Future of Our Healthcare System.” In her presentation, Jacobson will give an overview of how hospitals and health systems are addressing needs such as social determinants of health and care coordination while working through the complexities of a pandemic and planning for possible innovations and interventions in the future.

Rev. Jana Troutman-Miller will conclude the event with a keynote presentation titled, “The Spirituality of Dying: Living Life with Meaning,” which will explore how developing a healthy and meaningful relationship with dying can allow us to live fuller and happier lives. Rev. Troutman-Miller currently serves as a chaplain at Saint John’s On The Lake, a retirement community in Milwaukee. She has served as a professional health care chaplain for 18 years.

Javan Pham, program coordinator for the Professional and Continuing Education Department at UW-Parkside, said the department was grateful for the contributions of sponsors of the event. “The support of our sponsors is greatly appreciated and vital to this conference,” Pham said. “It helps us provide an outstanding experience for our attendees, including but not limited to an excellent lineup of speakers and access to information and resources for our aging community.”

Individual registration will cost $149 and includes up to 0.6 Continuing Education Units. Group registration options are also available.

Those interested in attending the conference, becoming a sponsor, or learning more about professional CEU opportunities, should visit uwp.edu/agingwel, or call 262-595-3340 or email continuing.ed@uwp.edu.

