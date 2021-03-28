UW-Parkside to host hybrid spring commencement in May

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold a hybrid spring commencement ceremony May 15, including a virtual ceremony and in-person celebrations.

The virtual ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and includes live-streamed and prerecorded segments for each college, including opening messages from Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe and the college deans.

All viewers will first join the livestream together and then access the prerecorded segment for their respective colleges.

Each of the four colleges will then host in-person celebrations on campus over a staggered time frame, and graduates will be allowed to bring two guests at pre-determined times.

Attendees will also be required to wear masks and social distance from others.

More information is available on the UW-Parkside graduation website, https://www.uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/

