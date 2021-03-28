 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-Parkside to host hybrid spring commencement in May
View Comments
alert top story

UW-Parkside to host hybrid spring commencement in May

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
UW-Parkside logo main horizontal

UW-Parkside logo

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold a hybrid spring commencement ceremony May 15, including a virtual ceremony and in-person celebrations.

The virtual ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and includes live-streamed and prerecorded segments for each college, including opening messages from Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe and the college deans.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All viewers will first join the livestream together and then access the prerecorded segment for their respective colleges.

Each of the four colleges will then host in-person celebrations on campus over a staggered time frame, and graduates will be allowed to bring two guests at pre-determined times.

Attendees will also be required to wear masks and social distance from others.

More information is available on the UW-Parkside graduation website, https://www.uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/

Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment

Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.

COVID-19 changed all of that.

Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert