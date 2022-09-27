UW-Parkside to host political analysts Carville and Matalin

SOMERS — The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host James Carville and Mary Matalin on Friday, Sept. 30, for a discussion on the current political polarization in the United States.

They will be in Kenosha for the event, but registration for in-person attendance is already at capacity. The community is invited to view the discussion live online via livestream.

The event will be livestreamed at 5:45 p.m.

Carville, a Democrat, and Matalin, a Republican, will tackle questions surrounding the current political polarization in the United States, how civic engagement can thrive in these times of polarization, and their experiences in managing political polarization in their own relationship.

The political analysts, who are married, are both seasoned political campaign managers, consultants, and commentators, and have co-authored “Love & War: Twenty Years, Three Presidents, Two Daughters and One Louisiana Home,” an exploration of how the United States has changed in the last decades and how we can continue to move forward through a time of extreme polarization.

The evening’s program will be moderated by Alexander Tahk, director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center in Madison and associate professor at UW-Madison, along with his wife Susannah Tahk, professor of law, and associate dean for research and faculty development for The University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School.

The Thompson Center devotes a significant amount of its attention to showcasing examples of leadership. Each year, the center hosts at least one lecture headlined by a prominent figure (or figures) who can discuss an aspect of current politics or policy through the lenses of effective leadership across various college campuses.

UW-Parkside and the College of Social Science and Professional Studies, under the leadership of Dr. Peggy James, have welcomed various speakers in partnership with the Thompson Center.

“The Center’s commitment to the legacy of Governor Thompson by bringing speakers to the state who address the balance of political and ideological perspectives and collegial bipartisanship is consistent with UW-Parkside’s commitment to civil discourse and civic engagement,” James said.

To watch this event visit www.uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/carvillematalinlivestream.cfm.