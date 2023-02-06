SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is commemorating Black History Month with a series of events on the local campus.

Black History Month recognizes and celebrates the historical and cultural contributions that African Americans have made to U.S. society.

The local activities are sponsored by various campus offices and collaborators such as the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs; University Advancement team; the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; the UW-Parkside Library; the College of Arts and Humanities; and the Black Student Union.

Music, film, student-led activities, discussion of critical issues and the BSU’s Essence Ball, which is open to the public with a fashion show featuring locally owned businesses from Racine, will be among the highlights of the month that students, staff, faculty, and the community are invited to attend.

“We have the theme of ‘Black Beauty and Success’ for our Essence Ball this year,” said Shawna Vermilyer, a sophomore psychology major and the Black Student Union secretary. “We all sometimes think too much about the struggles and the obstacles we face. But look at where we are going! We’ve accomplished so much. It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the culture.”

BSU is also hosting the Black Business Expo, also open to the public, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. featuring both student-owned and local businesses.

“Being Black is an everyday thing, but especially in this month. Black History Month means to me being able to shine light on our best qualities and show people the true meaning of what it is to be Black and our lifestyle,” said Ezekiel Evans, a senior sports management major.

The “Milwaukee 53206” documentary will tell the stories of the effects of mass incarceration, how it shapes inmates, their families and their community at large. The 53206 zip code in Milwaukee is among the most incarcerated zip codes in the United States with 62% of its adult men having spent time in jail or prison. The event is free and open to the public and there will be a post-film discussion.

Another highlight of the programming is the Black Ranger Meet-Up. It is a networking event where UW-Parkside Black students, faculty, staff, and alumni are welcomed back to fortify connections.

The schedule for upcoming events includes:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Black Business Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Bridge,; Black-owned businesses from the raea will sell products varying from skin care items, hoodies, sweets, and more.

Mental Health in the Black Community, 5 to 6 p.m. at Molinaro Hall, room D139; guest speaker Kadeesha Duncan, a social worker and Fellow for Veterans Affairs in Milwaukee, will discuss discusses her experiences as a Black mental health professional and how to meet the needs of the Black community.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Fearn House meeting, 6 p.m., at Pike River Suites; Fearn House is named in honor of Isom Fearn, Jr., the first African American graduate of UW-Parkside in 1970. Its gatherings are designed to help build brotherhood, provide support and share opportunities.

Wedneday, Feb. 15

Film “Milwaukee 53206”, 5 p.m. at The Cinema;

Thursday, Feb. 16

Black Ranger Meet-Up, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Book & Brew in the UW-Parkside Library

Monday, Feb. 20

MOSAIC Workshop: Representation Matters & Internalized Racism, Noon, Molinaro Hall, room L111; MOSAIC Educators will discuss the impact of Black representation in society and how it affects internalized racism within the Black community.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Essence Ball with Fashion Show, 5 p.m. doors open, 6 p.m. event, UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom; speaker Edward DeShazer. The formal gathering honors the closing of Black History Month and food, a fashion show highlighting local businesses.

Friday, March 3

The 24th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Noon to 2 p.m., at Bedford Hall at The Rita. The event honors the life and legacy of Dr. King. The noon concert will feature the University Chorale, the Jazz Ensemble, and a spoken word performance. The celebration continues with a reception starting at 1 p.m.

