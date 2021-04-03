UW-Parkside to host sport management conference on Friday

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Health, Exercise Science and Sport Management Department will host the Parkside Sport Management Conference on Friday.

The virtual conference is free, open to the public and begins at 9 a.m.

“After not being able to host a conference in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, we are happy to be back in 2021,” said sport management lecturer Bill Boppre. “As much as we would prefer to have the conference in person again, having a virtual conference allows for us to have speakers that we normally would not be able to.”

The conference brings together sport industry professionals, high school students, as well as UW-Parkside students and alumni, to discuss the current trends and future of sports business.

This year, the conference has two keynote speakers: Martin Jarmond, UCLA Director of Athletics; and Jim Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jarmon was hired on May 19, 2020, as UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics, becoming the ninth athletic director in school history.

Rooney is a business owner, consultant, facilitator, national speaker and published author.