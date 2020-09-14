 Skip to main content
UW-Parkside to host voter registration event
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host a Drive-Thru & Walk-in voter registration in the Student Center parking lot on September 22 and September 23.

The local event will celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November.

Drive-Thru & Walk-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on both days

A team of student interns and student, faculty and staff volunteers will be the driving force behind the event.

Partner organizations will coordinate multiple National Voter Registration Day events on and offline nationwide, and leverage #PARKTHEVOTE in social media platforms to drive attention to voter registration.

Information can be found on the UW-Parkside Election Experience Facebook page: @ParksideElectionExperience.

