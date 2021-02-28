UW-Parkside to host Women's History Month speaker series

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion will host a Women’s History Month speaker series.
It will be held through March titled “Refusing to be Silenced,” aligning with this year’s national theme.
Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987. The theme for 2021 is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.”
For the speaker series, EDI invited three women to virtually join the campus and community and share how they achieved success both personally and professionally while refusing to be silent.
The events are open to the public and will take place on March 5 from 2 to 3:15 p.m., March 12 from 2 to 3:15 p.m., and on March 19 (pre-recorded).
“I hope people will learn the value in allowing spaces for all voices to be heard and to be willing to really hear what others are saying,” Diversity and Inclusion Manager Trina Patterson said. “It’s important to learn how our families and communities benefit from the inclusion of women and people of color and I hope that people are inspired from the messages that will be shared by our three speakers.”
The series will highlight the careers of Jacqie McWilliams, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association commissioner; Ruth Buffalo, North Dakota House state representative for District 27; and Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and Chief People Officer at US Cellular Corporation.
McWilliams, who will open the speaker series on March 5, is in her ninth season of serving as the CIAA commissioner and is co-founder/CEO of Sudden Change LLC. McWilliams is the first female to serve as commissioner for the CIAA and first appointed African American commissioner representing NCAA Division I, II and III.
Buffalo, who will be featured on March 12, is the first Native American Democratic woman elected to the North Dakota Legislature, currently in her sophomore year. As a public health professional, community organizer, and politician, Buffalo has served in various capacities focused on building healthy and safe communities.
Drake, who completes the series on March 19, leads the human resources and communications organizations and is responsible for delivering integrated human capital solutions that enable US Cellular to achieve its strategic objectives. Drake established and expanded resource groups that provide support and development opportunities to veterans, women, minorities, LGBTQ employees, people with disabilities and new-career professionals, holding this position since April 2014 Her session will be pre-recorded, so please refer to the website on March 19 for more information on how to watch.
For more information on the Women’s Speaker Series, visit the Women’s History Month website at https://www.uwp.edu/explore/offices/diversityinclusion/womens-history-month.cfm.
To learn more about EDI and the EDI office, please visit their website at https://www.uwp.edu/explore/offices/diversityinclusion/.
IN PHOTOS: Local photos of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League
The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was a professional women's baseball league founded by Philip K. Wrigley which existed from 1943 to 1954. Teams were located mostly in the Midwest, including in Kenosha and Racine.