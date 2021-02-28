UW-Parkside to host Women's History Month speaker series

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion will host a Women’s History Month speaker series.

It will be held through March titled “Refusing to be Silenced,” aligning with this year’s national theme.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States since 1987. The theme for 2021 is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.”

For the speaker series, EDI invited three women to virtually join the campus and community and share how they achieved success both personally and professionally while refusing to be silent.

The events are open to the public and will take place on March 5 from 2 to 3:15 p.m., March 12 from 2 to 3:15 p.m., and on March 19 (pre-recorded).

“I hope people will learn the value in allowing spaces for all voices to be heard and to be willing to really hear what others are saying,” Diversity and Inclusion Manager Trina Patterson said. “It’s important to learn how our families and communities benefit from the inclusion of women and people of color and I hope that people are inspired from the messages that will be shared by our three speakers.”

