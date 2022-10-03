UW-Parkside to offer new personal enrichment course in printmaking

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, in partnership with the Professional and Continuing Education office, will offer a new personal enrichment course hosted by Artist in Residence Roberto Torres Mata, beginning on Oct. 20.

The course titled “Ink and Paper” will meet regularly on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. in Rita D102.

Open to all skill levels, the course will introduce students to several printmaking techniques, such as monotype printmaking and collagraphy, particularly focusing on the use of textures within a composition.

Over the course of six weeks, students will gain confidence in their artistic expression, develop their sense of composition, and learn how to utilize texture as a design element.

Mata is an artist from Huntington Beach, Calif., and Rockford, Ill., and is currently located in Madison. He earned his master’s degree and Masters of Fine Arts in printmaking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.He has exhibited his work nationally and internationally and has been published by Capital Times, OnWisconsin, ToneMadison, and Artdaily.

Mata is a current recipient of the Education Graduate Research Scholars fellow and a recipient of the Chazen Prize.

Registration is open through Oct. 18 and will cost $90.

Open studio hours are also available for separate registration at an additional cost of $90, allowing students up to 60 hours of studio time outside of class.

For more information and to register, visit uwp.edu/personalenrichment.