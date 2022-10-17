UW-Parkside to unveil Day of the Dead altar display on campus on Oct. 26

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) with an altar unveiling on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at the glass enclosure next to the Student Center staircase.

While largely practiced in Mexico, Day of the Dead celebrations, commemorating the passing of loved ones, are practiced throughout Latin America. A centerpiece of the celebrations is the construction of an altar which contains pictures, mementos, and cultural artifacts, often calaveras (skulls or skeletons) that depict the beauty and the necessity of death. The celebration of life and death is an inclusive event where all can remember those who have passed on.

The exhibit opens in the UW Parkside student center glass enclosure on Oct. 26. The altar is open for viewing through Nov. 9. A new addition this year is the inclusion of a reference that enables viewers to learn more about the functionality and meaning of the various items that comprise the altar.

Giovanna Gutierrez who is leading the initiative along with other staff and student leaders says: “An altar is a celebration of life, and we are happy to honor one of many cultural traditions at Parkside by having students and community visit the colorful altar.”

The unveiling of the altar will be celebrated with hot chocolate and churros and a brief presentation as to its meaning across Latin America as well as its relevance to the campus and surrounding community. The event is free and open to the public.

UW-Parkside is an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution, with 18% of students identifying as Hispanic. To learn more about UW-Parkside’s efforts to welcome a Hispanic community of students, visit https://www.uwp.edu/explore/aboutuwp/hsi/hsi.cfm.

For more information about the altar or if you wish to schedule a guided visit, contact Giovanna Gutierrez gutierrg@uwp.edu.