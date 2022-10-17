UW-Parkside to unveil Day of the Dead altar display on campus on Oct. 26

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will honor the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) with an altar unveiling on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at the glass enclosure next to the Student Center staircase.
While largely practiced in Mexico, Day of the Dead celebrations, commemorating the passing of loved ones, are practiced throughout Latin America. A centerpiece of the celebrations is the construction of an altar which contains pictures, mementos, and cultural artifacts, often calaveras (skulls or skeletons) that depict the beauty and the necessity of death. The celebration of life and death is an inclusive event where all can remember those who have passed on.
The exhibit opens in the UW Parkside student center glass enclosure on Oct. 26. The altar is open for viewing through Nov. 9. A new addition this year is the inclusion of a reference that enables viewers to learn more about the functionality and meaning of the various items that comprise the altar.
Giovanna Gutierrez who is leading the initiative along with other staff and student leaders says: “An altar is a celebration of life, and we are happy to honor one of many cultural traditions at Parkside by having students and community visit the colorful altar.”
The unveiling of the altar will be celebrated with hot chocolate and churros and a brief presentation as to its meaning across Latin America as well as its relevance to the campus and surrounding community. The event is free and open to the public.
UW-Parkside is an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution, with 18% of students identifying as Hispanic. To learn more about UW-Parkside’s efforts to welcome a Hispanic community of students, visit
https://www.uwp.edu/explore/aboutuwp/hsi/hsi.cfm.
For more information about the altar or if you wish to schedule a guided visit, contact Giovanna Gutierrez
gutierrg@uwp.edu.
Photos: Day of the Dead celebrations through the years
Ruben Cohuoo, 18, and his mother Guadalupe Che, clean and rearrang the bones and the grave of their grandparents in Pomuch Town, in the northwestern Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 29, 2004. In this small village , the last days of October are devoted to cleaning the bones: dusting, polishing, scrubbing and rearranging the skeletal remains of family members in time for the Day of the Dead, when Mexicans welcome the souls of the dearly departed back to earth.(AP Photo/Jaime Puebla)
JAIME PUEBLA
Alejandro Hernandez places candy skulls on a terraced slope where National Autonomous University of Mexico students collected more than 5,600 of the edible skulls, which are traditional offerings during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico, constructing the the largest skull wall in Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Mexicans honor the dead on Nov. 1, when the souls of dead children are believed to arrive, and on Nov. 2, when adults are believed to return. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
MARCO UGARTE
Gaily festooned papier-mache skeletons are all smiles as they take part in the Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico City, Oct. 31, 1974. The day is held in honor of dead relatives and Mexicans mark the occasion by indulging in bizarre handicraft. The tradition goes back to the days of the Aztecs. (AP Photo/HEM)
HEM
Channing Watson-Boal of Westport, Conn., looks over some of the typical handicrafts on display in Mexico City for the ancient Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead, Oct. 31, 1974. The celebration goes back to pre-Columbian days and coincides with Halloween. (AP Photo/HEM)
HEM
Young and old alike sit on the tombs of relatives all through the in the old cemetery in Mixquic outside Mexico City during the traditional celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, Nov. 3, 1976. Relatives clean the graves, plant flowers, light candles and even offer up plates of the deceased’s favorite food and drink during the unusual all-night vigil on Monday and Tuesday in one of Mexico’s unique religious holidays. (AP Photo/HEM)
HEM
Ricardo Jimenez, 8, left, and his brother Andres, 9, lay flowers on their grandfather's grave at the Dolores Cemetery in Mexico City on Nov. 2, 1994. Families traditionally visit and clean grave sites of relatives on the Day of the Dead, celebrated every November 2. (AP Photo/Douglas Engle)
Douglas Engle
Monica Dober, 22, left, from the Hollywood area of Los Angeles dances with Jose Luis Alvarez, wearing a skull mask, originally from Michoacan, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 2 1995, as part of the celebrations of the Day of the Dead at the Plaza Olvera in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
DAMIAN DOVARGANES
Rubi Rosas 12, left, holds a wooden stick as she tries to release a balloon stuck in a tree, while her sister Victoria, 7, right, and her mother Sandra Rosas look on Thursday, Nov. 2, 1995 at Plaza Olvera in downtown Los Angeles. Sandra Rosas says: "We came here, to the Plaza Olvera, to bang the drums, to bring out the spirits to parade, and remember our love ones who are dead. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
DAMIAN DOVARGANES
A museum worker hands out flyers at a Day of the Dead 'la catrina' costume contest at the Dolores Olmeda Museum Saturday October 30, 2004 in Mexico City. Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead on November 1 to honor the deceased.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
JOSE LUIS MAGANA
Candy skulls are seen where National Autonomous University of Mexico students collected more than 5,600 of the edible skulls, which are traditional offerings during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico, constructing the the largest skull wall in Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Mexicans honor the dead on Nov. 1, when the souls of dead children are believed to arrive, and on Nov. 2, when adults are believed to return. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
MARCO UGARTE
Joel Solana, 6, yells to his parents as they decorate a gravesite in preparation for Day of the Dead, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004, in Tlayacapan, Mexico. Mexicans will honor their deceased loved ones on the November 1 and 2 holiday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
JOSE LUIS MAGANA
Audrey Tellez from San Diego observes an altar set against the international border wall during a Day of the Dead ceremony on Monday, November 1, 2004 in Tijuana, Mexico. The event was in memory of the undocumented immigrants who have died while crossing the U.S./Mexico border. Day of the Dead is a traditional Mexican custom on November 1 and 2 to remember and honor the deceased. (AP Photo/David Maung)
DAVID MAUNG
A man stands over a relative's grave at a roadside cemetery near the town of La Paz, northern Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2007. Residents celebrate Day of the Dead to honor the deceased, a tradition which coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Dario Lopez-Mills
Decorative skulls sit for sale in Mexico City's largest flower market, Mercado de Jamaica, a few days before the Day of the Dead celebrations, Friday, Oct. 31, 2008. Mexicans will celebrate Day of the Innocents on Nov. 1 and Day of the Dead on Nov. 2, traditions that mix both Spanish and Indian traditions and honor the dearly departed. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)
Alexandre Meneghini
Tzotziles indians celebrate the Day of the Dead at El Romerillo cementery Saturday November 1, 1997, in San Cristobal las Casas, Chiapas. People from all Mexico celebrate the Day of the Dead coming to the cementery to stay with their deads all day and night.(AP Photo/Pascual Gorriz)
PASCUAL GORRIZ
A traditional Mexican 'Catrina', dressed as a 'Tehuana', from Mexico's southern Oaxaca state, walks at Mexico's National Autonomous University during Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
A woman dresses as the iconic Mexican “Catrina” during Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City. The Kenosha Public Museum’s Day of the Dead festival is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
AP PHOTO
Frangerato Salvador, 8, dressed as a Katarina, stands beside her brother's grave, marking the Day of the Dead holiday at the cemetery in San Gregorio, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012. The holiday honors the dead on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)
Alexandre Meneghini
Candles illuminate graves freshly decorated by family and friends, marking the Day of the Dead holiday at the cemetery in San Gregorio, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012. The holiday honors the dead on Nov. 1, coinciding with All Saints Day and All Souls' Day on Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)
Alexandre Meneghini
Candles illuminate children's tombs in the San Gregorio cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities on the outskirts of Mexico City, late Saturday, Nov. 1, 2015. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with marigolds and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. At this cemetery, families pay a special tribute to children who have died, on the night of Oct. 31 into the morning of Nov. 1. The following night, families keep vigil at the tombs of adults. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
The grave of Mitzi Espinoza, a deceased child, is decorated with balloons and candles in the San Gregorio cemetery during Day of the Dead festivities on the outskirts of Mexico City, late Saturday, Nov. 1, 2015. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Nov. 1 and 2, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with marigolds and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. At this cemetery, families pay a special tribute to children who have died, on the night of Oct. 31 into the morning of Nov. 1. The following night, families keep vigil at the tombs of adults. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Skeletons are arranged in a bar scene as part of a competition to create Day of the Dead altars on pedestrian Regina Street in central Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Scavenged plastic bottles form a sugar skull as part of a competition to create Day of the Dead altars on pedestrian Regina Street in central Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. The holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Camila Elisa Martinez, 5, has her face painted to look like an evil clown as she and her mother visited a competition to create Day of the Dead altars on pedestrian Regina Street in central Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Traditional Day of the Dead makeup is made to resemble the Catrina, a stylized female skeleton, but Camila's mother said her daughter insisted on dressing as a "clown of terror" this year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade on Mexico City's main Reforma Avenue, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Mexico's capital is holding its Day of the Dead parade, an idea actually born out of the imagination of a scriptwriter for the James Bond movie "Spectre." (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
Family members pose for a photo during the annual Catrinas Parade, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, culminating with visits to the graves of departed loved ones on Nov. 1 and 2. The figure of a skeleton wearing broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913, to poke fun at women who pretended to be European by dressing elegantly and as a critique of social stratification. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
Christian Palma
Performers in costume attend a Day of the Dead parade in Juchitan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, the town where a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants are resting for a day as they make their way to the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Performers in costume attend a Day of the Dead parade in Juchitan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, the town where a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants are resting for a day as they make their way to the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
People dressed as Catrinas parade down Mexico City's iconic Reforma avenue during celebrations for the Day of the Dead in Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Ginnette Riquelme
People dressed as Catrinas parade down Mexico City's iconic Reforma avenue during celebrations for the Day of the Dead in Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Ginnette Riquelme
Performers in costume attend a Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The parade on Sunday marks the fourth consecutive year that the city has borrowed props from the opening scene of the James Bond film, “Spectre,” in which Daniel Craig’s title character dons a skull mask as he makes his way through a crowd of revelers. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Ginnette Riquelme
People visit the graves of their relatives buried at the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery, some decorated ahead of the Day of the Dead holiday, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Mexico's Day of the Dead celebration this weekend won't be the same in a year so marked by death, in a country where more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
A Day of the Dead altar adorned with candles and skulls sits inside Senate in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration won’t be the same in a year so marked by death after more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Ginnette Riquelme
A girl is surrounded by women dressed as "Catrinas" during a performance to demand justice for victims of femicide on Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Ginnette Riquelme
Jose Angel Valencia waters a tree planted on his grandfather's grave, ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations at the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel)
Emilio Espejel
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.