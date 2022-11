UW-Parkside Veterans Week to feature ‘I am Not Invisible’ exhibit starting Nov. 7

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will host the “I am Not Invisible” exhibit in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place in Wyllie Hall from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.

Mary Kolar, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, will attend and speak at the opening night for the exhibit. She is one of the 16 women veterans featured in the exhibit provided by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford will also share a few words about this exhibit and the university’s commitment to serving veterans and their families.

Kolar serves as advocate for over 350,000 Wisconsin veterans and their families. She was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1980, served for 28 years, and retired as a Captain (O-6). She grew up in Wilton. Her 28-years of experience in the Navy has enabled her to work with diverse groups of people and large organizations with multi-million-dollar budgets.

A reception is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place. Refreshments will be provided and there will be a cash bar available.

The “I Am Not Invisible” awareness campaign started as a program featuring twenty photographs of Oregon women who were military veteran and is now a nationwide program. The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and facilitate dialogue about women veterans.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs through the Wisconsin Veterans Museum created their IANI exhibit to recognize the same important part of the veteran community and increase awareness about these veterans.

For more information about the oral history interviews from the veterans who contributed to this project visit: http://wisvetsmuseum.com/oral-histories/featured-interviews/i-am-not-invisible/

The traveling exhibit is comprised of multiple pop-up banners and is available to local libraries, historic societies, schools and community spaces throughout Wisconsin. There is no cost to reserve and host the exhibit.

To attend this event, RSVP at https://uwparkside.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8ANr6wt483EcPvE.