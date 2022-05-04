UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble, Community Band performing

The spring semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing a joint concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Renaissance Suite” by Tielman Susato. These three dances come from a collection published in 1551, Rexroth said. The final movement “imitates trumpet and drum calls from two sides of a battle,” she said.

The Wind Ensemble is also performing “Rhosymedre” by Ralph Vaughan Williams — one of three organ preludes on Welsh hymn tunes composed by Vaughan Williams in 1920. The title means “lovely,” Rexroth said, and this prelude “became the most popular one.”

“Opa!” by Julie Giroux concludes the Wind Ensemble’s portion of the concert.

The composer said her piece “opens with an original Greek prayer setting and ends with a lively dance based on the Greek song ‘Karaguna.’”

While the piece “starts out somber,” Giroux said, the music “gradually increases in excitement and tempo, ending in a frenetic explosion best described as a ‘love of life.’”

The Community Band opens its program with “Jack Tar March” by John Philip Sousa.

The original title for the march was “British Tars,” Rexroth said.

“Sousa hoped this march would be to naval men what ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ was to Army men, but that did not become the case,” she said. “It includes a quote of ‘Sailor’s Hornpipe.’ The first two strains of the march are taken from Sousa’s operetta ‘Chris and the Wonderful Lamp’ from 1899.”

Other pieces on the group’s program are:

“To Gold in Broadest Blue” by Jocelyn Hagen. “This uplifting work draws inspiration from the composer’s home state of North Dakota and grounds itself in possibility, tranquility and peace,” Rexroth said.

“Be Thou My Vision” by David Gillingham. The piece, commissioned by Ray and Molly Cramer in honor of their parents, “is heartfelt, expressive and hopefully inspiring,” the composer said. The piece includes an Irish ballad played by flute soloist Vera Olguin. The solo part “leads to a dramatic statement of ‘Be Thou My Vision’ by the full ensemble in A-major,” the composer said. “A heavenly benediction closes the work.””

“American Salute” by Morton Gould. Rexroth calls this classic band piece “a musical tour de force, based on ‘When Johnny Comes Marching Home.’ This outstanding work is full of color and allows every section of the band to present — including a bassoon trio!”

