UW-Parkside working to prepare for fall

The message to current and prospective students: UW-Parkside is open, and UW-Parkside will be open this fall. But what does “open” look like?

“That is the challenge,” Ford said. “Depending a lot on what happens with the pandemic, open could mean we welcome students in the fall the way we have for more than half a century. Open could also mean that more of our instruction is delivered online — especially for the last part of 2020. Our priority is the health and safety of our learning community.”

“We are working especially hard to make sure our new freshmen are given the opportunity to experience safe and healthy face-to-face classes. That means we have to look at things through a different lens. For instance, using larger spaces on campus such as our ballroom or theaters as classrooms. Or, adding more class sections that prioritize the face-to-face experience.”

Ford said that, while she would like to see UW-Parkside open as usual, she knows that fall will be a new normal. The COVID-19 virus is still very much a threat, and cases in southeast Wisconsin continue to rise.

UW-Parkside has more than 3,500 commuter students, and approximately 900 students live on-campus.