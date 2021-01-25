UW-Parkside's Dr. James Kinchen recognized for contributions to choral arts

SOMERS — Dr. James Kinchen, a professor of music and director of choral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, has received the Morris D. Hayes Award from the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for exceptional contributions to choral arts.
The Morris D. Hayes Award was established in 1985 and is reserved for choral musicians of outstanding merit. Award recipients must be a current or former resident of Wisconsin who have demonstrated a commitment to choral music — whether through teaching, conducting, or service to the art, and who have made outstanding contributions to choral music in Wisconsin.
The WCDA board marked the honor with Dr. Kinchen on Jan. 14.
“I am honored beyond words to have been chosen for this coveted award,” Kinchen said. “It means a great deal to me as recognition of my efforts to build a substantive, qualitative body of work and to serve the choral profession during my three-plus decades here in Wisconsin.
"The award also has a more personal connection as the man for whom it is named was conductor/clinician of the 1968 Florida All-State Choir in which I sang as an 1th-grader," he said.
Clinician for state choir
Kinchen received the award during the WCDA annual meeting, where he was also invited to be the conductor/clinician for the WCDA All-State Bass Clef Choir.
Each year, the all-state choir draws from elite choristers across the state to share a high-impact choral experience under the musical leadership of a highly respected choral artist.
Kinchen met virtually with students and used technology to allow them to sing together.
“My hat's off to the WCDA for their vision of how to make this happen for these wonderful singers in the midst of a pandemic, as well as to the coordinators and section leaders for putting the necessary structure for success in place,” Kinchen said. “The virtual environment poses challenges to students and clinicians alike, but we had a great time singing, making community, and learning more about many things together.”
Featured in journal
In addition to the Hayes honor, Kinchen was featured in the Choral Conversation section of the December Choral Journal, the official publication of the American Choral Directors Association. In the article, he talked bout his life along with discussing his training in classical music, his selection of repertoire, and the importance of African American traditions to his career.
Watch now: UW-Parkside holds virtual commencment
Saturday’s Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was supposed to resemble other spring celebrations: The Alfred and Bernice De Simone Gymnasium packed to the rafters with family, friends, and well-wishers cheering as their special graduate crossed the stage and received a diploma.
COVID-19 changed all of that.
Instead, a record class of just over 500 students with 55 master’s degree candidates, viewed online messages from UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost Rob Ducoffe, UW Regent Emeritus Torrey Tiedeman, and Chancellor’s Award Recipient Zachary Atkins of Racine.
Messages from the UW-Parkside Foundation Board, Kenosha and Racine County Executives, Village of Somers President George Stoner and community …
U.S. Representative Bryan Steil offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offers congratulations to UW-Parkside graduates.