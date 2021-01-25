UW-Parkside's Dr. James Kinchen recognized for contributions to choral arts

SOMERS — Dr. James Kinchen, a professor of music and director of choral activities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, has received the Morris D. Hayes Award from the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for exceptional contributions to choral arts.

The Morris D. Hayes Award was established in 1985 and is reserved for choral musicians of outstanding merit. Award recipients must be a current or former resident of Wisconsin who have demonstrated a commitment to choral music — whether through teaching, conducting, or service to the art, and who have made outstanding contributions to choral music in Wisconsin.

The WCDA board marked the honor with Dr. Kinchen on Jan. 14.

“I am honored beyond words to have been chosen for this coveted award,” Kinchen said. “It means a great deal to me as recognition of my efforts to build a substantive, qualitative body of work and to serve the choral profession during my three-plus decades here in Wisconsin.

"The award also has a more personal connection as the man for whom it is named was conductor/clinician of the 1968 Florida All-State Choir in which I sang as an 1th-grader," he said.

Clinician for state choir

