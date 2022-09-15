UW-Parkside's Foreign Film Series opens new season on Sept. 15

If it's fall, it must be time for another season of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Foreign Film Series.

The series — a staple in this area for almost 40 years — starts Sept. 15 and includes 13 films that have received praise from critics and audiences around the world. In addition to movies from foreign countries (subtitle alert!), the series also features independent U.S. films.

The season runs through April 16.

This year's lineup was selected, as always, with the help of the series patrons.

“Each year we submit a survey to our patrons asking them to help us choose the films that will be included in the following year’s program,” said Norm Cloutier.

Cloutier had directed the series since its inception in 1982 but stepped down from that post at the end of the spring 2022 season.

Cloutier — a professor emeritus of economics who co-founded the series with the late Don Kummings — posted a farewell message on the Foreign Film Series website.

"I would like to thank all my UW-Parkside colleagues who helped make this program such a success," he said, adding that he also thanks the film series' loyal patrons, who continue to fill the UW-Parkside cinema each year.

The Foreign Film Series, which runs from early fall through late spring, attracts a fiercely loyal audience.

The series moved online in March of 2020 during COVID-19 but was back to in-person screenings in February of this year. At that time, Cloutier said, “There is no substitute for seeing a film in a theater and sharing that experience with other moviegoers."

Joe Benson — a UW-Parkside English professor who coordinated the series with Cloutier for the past five years — takes over as the series director.

"He’s been a wonderful mentor these last five years, not only in terms of the Foreign Film Series, but also in terms of how he conducts himself as a professor," Benson said of Cloutier.

Benson's goal "is to simply steward what Norm has already built, which is very significant.”

This year's films

Sept. 15-18: "Drive My Car," Japan, 2021, 179 minutes.

Two years after his wife's death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of "Uncle Vanya" at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari, a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount among the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koshi Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke's late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. "Drive my Car" is a complex film about love and mourning, art as a means of relieving personal trauma, and the persistence of pain.

Sept. 22-25: "Minari,"Korea, 2020, 115 minutes.

Told with the rugged tenderness of a Flannery O’Connor novel but aptly named for a resilient Korean herb that can grow wherever it is planted, Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical film is a raw and vivid story. It is the story of a family assimilating into a country but also the story of a man assimilating into his family. Tracking its Korean-American heroes as they relocate from California to Arkansas in order to start over, "Minari" works quietly and methodically, embracing its lush rural setting with striking glimpses of its characters alone against vast and empty landscapes.

Oct. 6-9: "Belfast," United Kingdom, 2021, 98 minutes.

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical project — shot in black-and-white — is a sentimental look back at his youth and the connection to his career as a filmmaker. "Belfast" depicts a violent, tumultuous time in Northern Ireland, but it does so through the innocent, exuberant eyes of a 9-year-old boy. In recalling his youthful days in an insular neighborhood in the titular city, Branagh has made a film that is both intimate and ambitious. Despite the grim facts of the story, "Belfast" is full of light and laughter and positively glows with warmth and the love of hearth and home.

Oct. 20-23: "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," Bhutan, 2019, 110 minutes.

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" is a sweet, understated and wistfully beautiful film about an antsy young cynic sent to teach in the most remote schoolhouse on Earth. He is ordered to Lunana to fulfill his national service. He soon finds himself improvising, using charcoal on the walls since there is no blackboard. He teaches nursery rhymes in Dzongkha and math in English. The film invites us to imagine interior lives, a narrowing of the pursuit of happiness to tasks at hand, modest goals, music, food and love. "Lunana" captures the juxtaposition of big-city living and small-town surviving in a way that resonates beyond its cultural specificity.

Nov. 3-6: "Two of Us," France, 2019, 99 minutes.

There are countless real-life cases in regional towns all over the world of mature male and female couples in communities unaware that what passes for friendship is actually a long-term committed gay relationship. A variation on that scenario forms the heart of Filippo Meneghetti’s debut feature, "Two of Us." Driven by a powerhouse, impassioned performance from Barbara Sukowa and one of contrastingly delicate brushstrokes by Martine Chevallier, the drama begins as a gentle love story and then takes a series of unpredictable turns as the clandestine life partners are separated by an unfortunate circumstance.

Nov. 17-20: "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn," Romania, 2021, 106 minutes.

The brilliance of "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn," Romanian director Radu Jude’s astonishing satire, comes from a most unusual combination of two very different kinds of movies that should not work in harmony but end up making perfect sense. The film begins as the story of a sex tape gone wrong, with circumstances unfolding at the center on the restless streets of Bucharest, as the frantic problems of a schoolteacher and the community divided against her take place against much larger concerns. The film is divided into three parts, beginning with the illicit recording and building to an impromptu people’s tribunal wherein the parents decide the humiliated teacher’s fate.

Dec. 1-4: "Undine," Germany, 2020, 91 minutes.

The myth of Undine, the water nymph who has to kill her lover should he ever betray her, gets a 21st century German makeover courtesy of director Christian Petzold. Undine (Paula Beer), in her mid-twenties, works as a freelance guide for the Senate Administration for Urban Development in central Berlin. Before giving her usual talk about all the drastic changes that have occurred in the capital over the centuries, her lover Johannes (Jacob Matschenz) breaks up with her on the terrace of a café across the street from her work. The two scenes, in quick succession, could not be more different. The highly professional Undine proves to be someone completely different from the scorned woman. "Undine" is a lush, transporting affair whose enigmatic magic slowly washes over viewers. Petzold never makes entirely clear that Undine is rooted in the supernatural, until moments of magical realism come creeping in.

Jan. 26-29: "Riders of Justice," Denmark, 2020, 91 minutes.

"Riders of Justice" follows a recently deployed soldier named Markus (Mads Mikkelsen), who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a train accident. However, when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a revenge-fueled mission to find those responsible. Deliriously wry, comparisons with the Coen brothers will be inevitable, given oddball characters whose fixations and genuine heart contrast with moments of extreme violence. "Riders of Justice" is salty, violent, transgressive, button-pushing and laugh-out-loud funny at times.

Feb. 9-12: "Limbo," United Kingdom, 2020, 104 minutes.

Director Ben Sharrock presents a number of refugees from Syria and elsewhere — single men with no families — who have been relocated in grimly functional hostels with a bare-minimum subsistence allowance. Forbidden to do any paid work, they must simply wait for the official word on whether they can stay. The situation is taken broadly from real life. Sharrock superbly suggests the growing atmosphere of fear and anger that hovers like cloud cover: The men believe they are deliberately kept in this stage of depression and desperation so that they will crack and ask to be sent home. Limbo manages to turn its downbeat scenario into a sweet and touching rumination on the quest to belong in an empty world.

Feb. 23-26: "The Worst Person in the World," Norway, 2021, 128 minutes.

A chaotic, unpredictable portrait of a chaotic, unpredictable individual, "The Worst Person in the World" is a spirited and thrillingly uninhibited piece of filmmaking from Joachim Trier. The film is about the life and loves of a restless 30-year-old woman named Julie (Renate Reinsve), who is funny and skittishly unsure of herself as she begins a relationship with an established and admired comic book artist, Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie). Trier breaks his film up into 12 chapters, using an occasional authorial voiceover to narrate Julie’s actions. The device allows the film to jump from scene to scene with ease and permits a sketchy cast of supporting characters to have their impact, among them Julie’s estranged father and Aksel’s squabbling family. The director also employs several surprising cinematic tricks, such as short bursts of animation, a lovely sequence detailing a wobbly mushroom trip, and a memorable freeze-frame scene when Julie pauses the action to run through the city to meet a new lover. This is a film of unfolding delights, providing a terrific canvas for the actors.

March 9-12: "Bergman Island," France, 2021, 112 minutes.

In director Mia Hansen-Love’s drama, a pair of relationships play out in tandem, each one influencing the other in elegant and subtle ways. Anthony Sanders (Tim Roth) is an acclaimed British director and admirer of Ingmar Bergman. He and his partner Chris (Vicky Krieps), who is a filmmaker herself, go on a writing retreat to the Swedish island of Faro. They stay at Bergman’s own house and even sleep in the bed from his 1973 masterpiece "Scenes From a Marriage." Parenthood, relationships and the creative process are all explored.

March 16-19: "Compartment Number 6," Russia, 2021, 107 minutes.

The story concerns Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish grad student in Moscow who has planned a trip to a remote city in the Arctic Circle to see some petroglyphs. This idea is championed by her Russian lover Irina, but we quickly get the sense that there is a growing distance between them. As Laura contemplates her journey in silence, Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov) bursts into the compartment and into Laura’s space. A slow friendship develops between the two, as they start to begrudgingly see each other beyond first impressions. When it seems like Laura’s visit to see the petroglyphs is in jeopardy, Ljoha comes to the rescue, setting up a glorious romp in inclement weather. This is a melancholic drama but also one that’s unexpectedly uplifting in its insights into human solitude and connection.

March 30-April 2: "Parallel Mothers," Spain, 2021, 123 minutes.

Director Pedro Almodóvar’s "Parallel Mothers," which opened the 78th Venice Film Festival, tells the story of two women, both single mothers, who give birth to baby daughters at virtually the same moment. The two mothers meet for the first time when they are paired together in a room in a Madrid maternity ward. Janis (Penelope Cruz) is a confident woman near 40 who is full of joy and optimism for the future; Ana (Milena Smit) is a scared teenager fearful of everything that lies ahead for herself and her newborn. Neither mother-to-be has a father by her side. This is a film of cascading twists and turns and high family drama, a moving tribute to the shifting, ever-bending bonds of motherhood.

April 13-16: "The Truffle Hunters," Italy, 2020, 84 minutes.

"The Truffle Hunters" takes viewers deep into the forests of Northern Italy, where elderly men and their indispensable dogs participate in the tradition of sniffing out the elusive white Alba truffle. Beloved by chefs, the truffle’s rarity drives prices sky-high, even as the subjects of the film maintain the old ways of hunting, free of technology, relying on their own memories and a cranky sense of secrecy. Directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw paint a loving portrait of the entire ecosystem of truffle hunting, focusing on the hunters but also showing the dealers, auctioneers and chefs who vie for the choicest truffles.