UW-Parkside's FreshINK series returns with 'The Tourists'
Free performances

The tourists poster

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s FreshINK Series resumes with free staged readings of “The Tourists” by Stephen Brown.

The free performances are 7 p.m. today and Saturday (Oct. 1-2), with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, in UW-Parkside’s Studio A theater inside “The Rita” performing arts center on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road.

The show is directed by Tomer Proctor-Zenker, a UW-Parkside student.

The show tells the story of Peggy and Debra, who have visited Tokyo, Berlin, Thailand, London and even an Amish farm once (it was weird).

But now that Debra’s getting married and moving to the other side of the city, Peggy is worried that their trip to Paris will be their last, so she’s determined to cement their friendship by having the best trip ever. That is … until Debra meets a sexy Frenchman named Dmetri.

“The Tourists” is a play about friendship, mortality — and Paris.

Note: Fresh INK shows are staged readings. The actors carry scripts, and there are no costumes or scenery.

Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance at www.uwp.edu.

All audience members must wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The 2 p.m. Saturday performance can be livestreamed. Reserve a livestream at www.uwp.edu.

