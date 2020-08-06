UW System to get millions for COVID-19 tests, PPE

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers has announced $32 million in funding for the University of Wisconsin System to implement COVID-19 testing on campus and personal protective equipment.

“As campuses across the UW System prepare to have students return to campus, it is critically important that every campus has the resources it needs to help keep our students safe,” said Gov. Evers. “The COVID-19 pandemic brings great uncertainty and having robust testing efforts is one of the most important tools we have to help box in this virus and make sure our students stay healthy and safe.”

The money is from the federal CARES Act. It was unveiled Thursday by Evers and UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson.

"Funding from the governor’s office and the federal government will help us provide the kind of testing we need at our universities when students return this fall,” said Thompson. “Students and families can be confident in this testing program.”

The UW-System says $18 million will go toward testing more than 350,000 students. Six million dollars will be spent on PPE and testing equipment.

UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford reacted to the news on Thursday.