UW-Whitewater makes scholarship awards to Kenosha County area students

The following Kenosha County area students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2022-23 academic year:
Bristol
Hunter Blaim, who is studying General Business, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship
Bekah Gruener, who is studying Elementary Education, won the College of Education International Scholarship; James R & Zoe E Connor Arts and Communication Scholarship; and the Ludeman Study Abroad Scholarship
Miranda Hopkins, who is studying physical education, won the Vonderau/Clark Scholarship
Abby Sokoloskis, who is studying Elementary Education, won the The Dale N. Stettler Education Scholarship
Burlington
Payton Conley, who is studying Social Work, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Alexander Ivkovich, who is studying Music, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Caitlyn Jacobsen, who is studying Elementary Education, won the George & Pauli Nikolay Family Scholarship
Ben Laskowski, who is studying Mathematics, won the Chancellor Scholars
Keri Kelly, who is studying Music, won the Grace A Prugger Scholarship
Haliey Luedtke, who is studying Physical Education, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
Nicole Miller, who is studying Human Resource Management, won the Edann Scholarship
Tara Petrozelli, who is studying psychology, won the John W. Ebbott Scholarship; and the Larry & Mary Lee Anding Psychology Scholarship
Heather Smith, who is studying Art Education, won the Elizabeth Blumberg Endowed Art Scholarship
Robert Ryan, who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the Charles & Carolyn Mowbray Scholarship — UW-Whitewater at Rock County
Connor Schmaling, who is studying Theatre, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Owen Schmaling, who is studying History, won the Chancellor Scholars
Drew Stutzman, who is studying Legal Studies, won the Chancellor Scholars; and Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Elizabeth Toffel, who is studying Elementary Education, won the Gib Harris Education Scholarship
Samuel Strash, who is studying Journalism, won the Chancellor Scholars
Kenosha
Via Ayers, who is studying Marketing, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship
Izabella Beutner, who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
Nick Cairo, who is studying information technology, won the Matthew Morgan Scholarship
Adrian Castelan Arrolla, who is studying Marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award
Gabrielle Clark, who is studying Art, won the Edna Grinstead Scholarship; Mark Palmer Gray Jr Scholarship
Caitlyn Dolan, who is studying Art Education, won the Irvin L. Young Scholarship
Danielle Esposito, who is studying Elementary Education, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Kaitlyn Fritz, who is studying Business Analytics, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award
Abby Giese, who is studying Biology, won the Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship
Celeste Gomez, who is studying Elementary Education, won the Chancellor Scholars
Natalie Hummelt, who is studying Economics, won the Chancellor Scholars
Elizabeth Johnson, who is studying History Education, won the Ann M. Osborne Memorial Scholarship
John Leahey, who is studying Journalism, won the Chancellor Scholars
Cynthia Lin, who is studying Accounting, won the Alliant Energy Scholars
Iain McCutchan, who is studying Mathematics, won the Stephen J. Gavinski Memorial (Education) Scholarship
Samantha Reiherzer-Keckeisen, who is studying Psychology, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
Kiara Rios, who is studying Entrepreneurship, won the King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); King Chavez Scholarship (Foundation)
Breanna Techert, who is undeclared, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Trinity Wilhoit, who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the Jenny Lange Scholarship
Payton Scoggin, who is studying Criminology, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship
Mount Pleasant
Core Miller, who is studying Theatre, won the Jim Butchart Memorial Scholarship
Abby Povkovich, who is studying Undeclared, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Pleasant Prairie
Ashleigh Armstrong, who is studying Criminology, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship
Zoe Connell, who is studying Business, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship
Keegan Meier, who is studying General Business, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Salem
Jackson Garcia, who is studying English, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Kari Lumm, who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Makayla Millhouse, who is studying Mathematics, won the Chancellor Scholars
James Tsakonas, who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the BMO Harris Bank Scholarship — UW-Whitewater at Rock County
Trevor
Tyler Carver, who is studying General Management, won the General Merit Scholarship
Rory Tompkins, who is studying Computer Science, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship
Twin Lakes
Grady Duffy, who is studying Biology, won the Chancellor Scholars
Alfred Hodges, who is studying Finance, won the Chancellor Scholars
Rhianna Reeve, who is studying Psychology, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Jessica Morin, who is studying Accounting, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship
Union Grove
Luke Kowalczyk, who is studying Undeclared, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship
Jesse Moran, who is studying Computer Science, won the Chancellor Scholars
Patrick Wright, who is studying Computer Science, won the Chancellor Scholars