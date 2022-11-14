UW-Whitewater makes scholarship awards to Kenosha County area students

The following Kenosha County area students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2022-23 academic year:

Bristol

Hunter Blaim, who is studying General Business, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship

Bekah Gruener, who is studying Elementary Education, won the College of Education International Scholarship; James R & Zoe E Connor Arts and Communication Scholarship; and the Ludeman Study Abroad Scholarship

Miranda Hopkins, who is studying physical education, won the Vonderau/Clark Scholarship

Abby Sokoloskis, who is studying Elementary Education, won the The Dale N. Stettler Education Scholarship

Burlington

Payton Conley, who is studying Social Work, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Alexander Ivkovich, who is studying Music, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Caitlyn Jacobsen, who is studying Elementary Education, won the George & Pauli Nikolay Family Scholarship

Ben Laskowski, who is studying Mathematics, won the Chancellor Scholars

Keri Kelly, who is studying Music, won the Grace A Prugger Scholarship

Haliey Luedtke, who is studying Physical Education, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship

Nicole Miller, who is studying Human Resource Management, won the Edann Scholarship

Tara Petrozelli, who is studying psychology, won the John W. Ebbott Scholarship; and the Larry & Mary Lee Anding Psychology Scholarship

Heather Smith, who is studying Art Education, won the Elizabeth Blumberg Endowed Art Scholarship

Robert Ryan, who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the Charles & Carolyn Mowbray Scholarship — UW-Whitewater at Rock County

Connor Schmaling, who is studying Theatre, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Owen Schmaling, who is studying History, won the Chancellor Scholars

Drew Stutzman, who is studying Legal Studies, won the Chancellor Scholars; and Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Elizabeth Toffel, who is studying Elementary Education, won the Gib Harris Education Scholarship

Samuel Strash, who is studying Journalism, won the Chancellor Scholars

Kenosha

Via Ayers, who is studying Marketing, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship

Izabella Beutner, who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship

Nick Cairo, who is studying information technology, won the Matthew Morgan Scholarship

Adrian Castelan Arrolla, who is studying Marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award

Gabrielle Clark, who is studying Art, won the Edna Grinstead Scholarship; Mark Palmer Gray Jr Scholarship

Caitlyn Dolan, who is studying Art Education, won the Irvin L. Young Scholarship

Danielle Esposito, who is studying Elementary Education, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Kaitlyn Fritz, who is studying Business Analytics, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award

Abby Giese, who is studying Biology, won the Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship

Celeste Gomez, who is studying Elementary Education, won the Chancellor Scholars

Natalie Hummelt, who is studying Economics, won the Chancellor Scholars

Elizabeth Johnson, who is studying History Education, won the Ann M. Osborne Memorial Scholarship

John Leahey, who is studying Journalism, won the Chancellor Scholars

Cynthia Lin, who is studying Accounting, won the Alliant Energy Scholars

Iain McCutchan, who is studying Mathematics, won the Stephen J. Gavinski Memorial (Education) Scholarship

Samantha Reiherzer-Keckeisen, who is studying Psychology, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship

Kiara Rios, who is studying Entrepreneurship, won the King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); King Chavez Scholarship (Foundation)

Breanna Techert, who is undeclared, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Trinity Wilhoit, who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the Jenny Lange Scholarship

Payton Scoggin, who is studying Criminology, won the UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship

Mount Pleasant

Core Miller, who is studying Theatre, won the Jim Butchart Memorial Scholarship

Abby Povkovich, who is studying Undeclared, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Pleasant Prairie

Ashleigh Armstrong, who is studying Criminology, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship

Zoe Connell, who is studying Business, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship

Keegan Meier, who is studying General Business, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Salem

Jackson Garcia, who is studying English, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Kari Lumm, who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship

Makayla Millhouse, who is studying Mathematics, won the Chancellor Scholars

James Tsakonas, who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the BMO Harris Bank Scholarship — UW-Whitewater at Rock County

Trevor

Tyler Carver, who is studying General Management, won the General Merit Scholarship

Rory Tompkins, who is studying Computer Science, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship

Twin Lakes

Grady Duffy, who is studying Biology, won the Chancellor Scholars

Alfred Hodges, who is studying Finance, won the Chancellor Scholars

Rhianna Reeve, who is studying Psychology, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Jessica Morin, who is studying Accounting, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship

Union Grove

Luke Kowalczyk, who is studying Undeclared, won the Warhawks Thrive Scholarship

Jesse Moran, who is studying Computer Science, won the Chancellor Scholars

Patrick Wright, who is studying Computer Science, won the Chancellor Scholars