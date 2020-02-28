UWEX: Food Bank nonprofit set to launch

Simple economics tell us that overall costs are reduced when efficiencies are realized through economies of scale. The estimated 30 national brands of locally based food processors and food distributors located in Kenosha County get it. E-commerce in today’s global economy is driving so much of these economies of scale where warehousing and distribution activity moves perishable product around the country through sophisticated technology networks.

What community members often do not consider is that many of these same companies require similarly equipped warehouses when donating food product locally. National and international brands need specialized warehouse counterparts that can safely, efficiently and rapidly store and distribute food products—or they ship their donations out of the local community all together.

The great irony is that Kenosha County is home to some of the most sophisticated distribution centers in the U.S., but our local emergency food distribution system has not seen significant innovation since the 1950s.

Instead of watching as millions of pounds of free, donated food from our Kenosha County-based companies be exported to Milwaukee or Chicago because of limited local storage and distribution capacity, bring on the bank.