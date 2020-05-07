UWExtension: Garden Q&A

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When can I harvest newly planted rhubarb and asparagus?

Harvest rhubarb during the second year after planting for 1-2 weeks in spring. Beginning the third year spring, you can extend the harvest for 8-10 weeks. Select only the long, thick stalks for harvesting and, depending on the variety, the leaf stalk size could vary from 12-24 inches. To harvest the leaf stalk, grasp its base and pull upwards to one side or simply trim its base. Chop off the leaf blades, as they contain a high amount of oxalic acid and should not be eaten. At any one time, do not remove more than one-third of the leaf stalks from the plant.

You can harvest asparagus spears beginning the third year after planting for about a month in spring. Beginning the fourth year, you can harvest the spears for about 8-10 weeks. When harvesting, select spears that are about 6-8 inches tall and have the thickness of your index finger. Snap or cut the spear at its base near the soil line.

When is the best time to till and prep the garden soil?