UWP student describes harrowing jail experience

When he was first arrested at about 8:30 p.m., Garcia said he was taken to the Kenosha County Detention Center, where he was put into a jail cell with 14 other men.

"In a middle of a pandemic with no masks," he said. "I wasn't booked until the following morning at 8 a.m. so there was no record of where I was, if I was OK. I had no way of contacting individuals to get me out of there, so basically, I was held captive against my will by local law enforcement and the federal government."

Emotional release

Garcia said he was taken from KCDC to the downtown facility, where he stayed until his release Thursday night at about 8:30 p.m.

When he was finally able to bond out, Garcia said he was overcome with a range of emotions.

"I just started crying," he said. "I had spent 24 hours locked in a cell against my will, and I had not committed any crime other than a made up curfew by the U.S. Government because they don't want us exercising our First Amendment rights."

As for what drew him back to the area, the press conference and any potential rallies or protests Friday night?

Garcia said he can't give up what he believes in, no matter what circumstances he had faced just one day before.