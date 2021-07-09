Vaccination rates continue to drop as delta variant takes hold

With a new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 now the dominant strain in the United States, Kenosha County health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, even as county vaccination rates continue to fall.
About 46% of Kenosha’s total population has received at least one dose of vaccine so far, which increases to 58% when only considering residents 16-years-old and up.
Kenosha County’s primary vaccination goal is to reach herd immunity, which requires 75% of residents, or about 127,500 people, to be vaccinated. Currently, just over 77,000 residents have received at least one dose, and vaccination rates have dropped drastically after peaking in April.
“We hope it increases,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, “the way it’s been going the last 4 weeks, it likely won’t.”
Diane Gerlach, a physician at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center and the Kenosha County Division of Health Immunization Program medical director, said vaccination rates are below what the she would like.
“I wish we were a little further ahead with getting the vaccine out,” Gerlach said, “but we have too much community hesitancy.”
That hesitancy could be dangerous. According to Gerlach, the Delta variant, which is already present in Kenosha, seems to be covered by the current vaccines, but the “aggressive variant” is a concern for the unvaccinated.
“If you’re not covered, you have a high risk of contraction and serious complications from it,” Gerlach said.
According to Freiheit, the majority of results from sample testing of Kenosha coronavirus cases have been the Delta variant.
“The variants are the predominant strains in Kenosha County,” Freiheit said.
According to the Kenosha County COVID-19 Vaccinations Dashboard, the percentage of vaccinated Hispanic and Black residents is 34% and 28% respectively, significantly lower than the 45% of white residents. However, white residents are also significantly lower than Asian residents, 60% of which have been vaccinated.
Freiheit and Gerlach both said distrust in the government, misinformation and baseless fears about the vaccine are the major factors leading to vaccine hesitancy in these communities.
Some of that misinformation, Gerlach said, was coming from state and national leaders, such as Wisconsin’s U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has been accused of undermining vaccination efforts in the past.
“It’s kind of difficult when some of our higher up politicians put out information against the vaccine,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach said community leaders and health care providers must talk with residents to dispel fears and encourage vaccination.
According to Gerlach, some residents have also expressed worries about missing work due to the side-effects of the vaccine. Freiheit warned holding off vaccination over these worries was risky.
“Having COVID, with all the long-term symptoms, could be worse,” Freiheit said.
As part of a broader push to reach areas that have lagged in vaccinations, the county has been setting up “pop-up” vaccination booths at community events and barbershops. The next will be at Smooth Cuts, a Kenosha barbershop on 30th street, which organizers hope will help reach Black men in the area.
According to Freiheit, Moderna and Pfizer have been pushing to expand their vaccine eligibility to children between 2 and 12-years-old. The authorization process is still ongoing, but could be complete by August or September. Gerlach said the vaccination of younger children will be important when the school year draws closer.
“They need to get back in school safely, and not be bringing (COVID) back to parents or grandparents,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach warned that COVID has been known to cause complications for some children, and can affect the heart.
For more information on COVID-19, vaccines and more, residents can go to the Kenosha County Covid-19 Response Hub, or call the Kenosha County Health Department at 262-605-6700.