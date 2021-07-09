Vaccination rates continue to drop as delta variant takes hold

With a new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 now the dominant strain in the United States, Kenosha County health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, even as county vaccination rates continue to fall.

About 46% of Kenosha’s total population has received at least one dose of vaccine so far, which increases to 58% when only considering residents 16-years-old and up.

Kenosha County’s primary vaccination goal is to reach herd immunity, which requires 75% of residents, or about 127,500 people, to be vaccinated. Currently, just over 77,000 residents have received at least one dose, and vaccination rates have dropped drastically after peaking in April.

“We hope it increases,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, “the way it’s been going the last 4 weeks, it likely won’t.”

Diane Gerlach, a physician at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center and the Kenosha County Division of Health Immunization Program medical director, said vaccination rates are below what the she would like.

“I wish we were a little further ahead with getting the vaccine out,” Gerlach said, “but we have too much community hesitancy.”