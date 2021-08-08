Vaccinations and testing rise as COVID-19 infections climb in Kenosha County

As the number of Kenosha area COVID-19 infections continue to climb, Kenosha County Public Health reports both testing and vaccinations have begun to increase as well.

More than 80,000 county residents now have been vaccinated.

According to the Kenosha County vaccination data dashboard, 80,449 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sunday, up about 3,000 from the same time a month ago.

However, it’s still nearly 30,000 short of the county’s 127,000 goal, or 75% of residents.

The seven-day-average for vaccinations has slowly increased, now sitting at 189, far below the over 1,500 average back in April, but notably higher than a month ago.

Stacey Wians, a Kenosha County public health supervisor, said vaccinations were “ticking up slowly” as fears about infection and awareness about the Delta variant continued to build.