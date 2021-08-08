 Skip to main content
Vaccinations and testing rise as COVID-19 infections climb in Kenosha County
KENOSHA COUNTY PANDEMIC NUMBERS

Vaccinations and testing rise as COVID-19 infections climb in Kenosha County

As the number of Kenosha area COVID-19 infections continue to climb, Kenosha County Public Health reports both testing and vaccinations have begun to increase as well.

More than 80,000 county residents now have been vaccinated.

According to the Kenosha County vaccination data dashboard, 80,449 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sunday, up about 3,000 from the same time a month ago.

However, it’s still nearly 30,000 short of the county’s 127,000 goal, or 75% of residents.

The seven-day-average for vaccinations has slowly increased, now sitting at 189, far below the over 1,500 average back in April, but notably higher than a month ago.

Stacey Wians, a Kenosha County public health supervisor, said vaccinations were “ticking up slowly” as fears about infection and awareness about the Delta variant continued to build.

“Generally, we’re seeing more appointments coming in,” Wians said, “It’s kind of pushing them.”

The delta variant is accelerating the spread of COVID-19 around the country.

Based on municipality, the Village of Twin Lakes has the lowest vaccination rate in the county. Out of its more than six thousand people, 2,266 people have been vaccinated, just 37%. Excluding children younger than 16 years-old, it is still just 46%.

On the other end, Pleasant Prairie currently has the highest vaccination rate. Out of 20,832 people, 11,401, or 55%, have received at least one dose, which increases to 67% when excluding children younger than 16 years-old.

The other municiplaities fall somewhere in between.

City of Kenosha

Population: 99,688

At least one dose: 45,553

Percent of Total Population: 46%

Percent of Population 16+: 59%

Town of Somers

Population: 968

At least one dose: 506

Percent of Total Population: 52%

Percent of Population 16+: 59%

Village of Somers

Population: 8,336

At least one dose: 4,185

Percent of Total Population: 50%

Percent of Population 16+: 59%

Town of Paris

Population: 1,689

At least one dose: 707

Percent of Total Population: 42%

Percent of Population 16+: 51%

Village of Bristol

Population: 5,038

At least one dose: 2,264

Percent of Total Population: 45%

Percent of Population 16+: 55%

Town of Brighton

Population: 1,480

At least one dose: 647

Percent of Total Population: 44%

Percent of Population 16+: 49%

Village of Paddock Lake

Population: 2,998

At least one dose:1,210

Percent of Total Population: 40%

Percent of Population 16+: 50%

Village of Salem Lakes

Population: 14,728

At least one dose: 5,609

Percent of Total Population: 38%

Percent of Population 16+: 47%

Town of Wheatland

Population: 3,418

At least one dose: 1,485

Percent of Total Population: 43%

Percent of Population 16+: 54%

Town of Randall

Population: 3,242

At least one dose: 1,230

Percent of Total Population: 38%

Percent of Population 16+: 45%

Beyond vaccinations, testing for the virus has also improved significantly this month. The average number of tests per day for August was 441, compared to an average of just 258 per day back in July. Friday’s seven-day-average was 424 tests per day.

Wians said residents need to understand the benefits of the vaccine for combating COVID, both to the individual and the county at large.

“There is evidence showing the vaccine helps with making symptoms less severe,” Wians said, “It’s really important to contain that community spread.”

For more information on COVID-19, vaccines and more, residents can go to the Kenosha County Covid-19 Response Hub, or call the Kenosha County Health Department at 262-605-6700.

