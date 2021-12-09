 Skip to main content
Vaccinations lower Kenosha County COVID-19 severity, health officer says; clinic set Friday afternoon at Job Center

In Kenosha County, vaccinated individuals have much lower rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Freiheit shared comparative statistics of those who have received vaccinations and those who have not.

Data compiled by Dan Sanfelippo, Kenosha County Public Health’s epidemiologist, showed that ,in October, age-adjusted COVID-19 hospitalization rates were 4.9 residents hospitalized per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents, and 81.7 residents hospitalized per 100,000 non-fully vaccinated residents.

“That equates to a 16-fold greater likelihood of hospitalization for non-fully vaccinated versus fully vaccinated residents,” Freiheit said.

The county’s COVID-19 death rate during October showed an even starker comparison: 1.9 deaths per 100,000 population for fully vaccinated residents, compared with 39.7 deaths per 100,000 for those who were not fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are accessible in Kenosha County to all people ages 5 and up, at hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. A list of providers is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

Kenosha County Public Health will host a community vaccination clinic on Friday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Appointments are recommended but not required; they may be made online at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-us (select the “Kenosha County Public Health Mass Clinic”) or by calling 262-605-6799.

“The numbers make it clear that vaccination is saving lives and preventing serious illness,” Freiheit said.

Jennifer Freiheit

