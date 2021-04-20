Vaccine clinics open for walk-ins Wednesday and Thursday; concern rises for younger population

Walk-ins are being accepted at public health vaccine clinics Wednesday and Thursday, as long as doses last, Kenosha Public Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced Tuesday.

The Wednesday clinic is open from noon to 6 p.m. at Westosha-Central High School, 24617 75th St., in Paddock Lake. The Thursday clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., in Kenosha.

“We encourage residents — particularly those in our west-end communities — to take advantage of this convenient opportunity,” Freiheit said.

The clinic, initially scheduled in an effort to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds in rural reaches of the county, is now open to anyone age 16 and older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. Freiheit is especially encouraging young adults to get vaccinated, as the COVID-19 variants now present in the county are affecting the younger population.

“Now that we have vaccinated 76 percent of our over-65 population, the virus is finding a new host to live in,” Freiheit said. “That host is the younger people who are not vaccinated.”

School outbreaks

More children are also testing positive, Freiheit said.