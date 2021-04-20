Vaccine clinics open for walk-ins Wednesday and Thursday; concern rises for younger population

Walk-ins are being accepted at public health vaccine clinics Wednesday and Thursday, as long as doses last, Kenosha Public Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit announced Tuesday.
The Wednesday clinic is open from noon to 6 p.m. at Westosha-Central High School, 24617 75th St., in Paddock Lake. The Thursday clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., in Kenosha.
“We encourage residents — particularly those in our west-end communities — to take advantage of this convenient opportunity,” Freiheit said.
The clinic, initially scheduled in an effort to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds in rural reaches of the county, is now open to anyone age 16 and older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. Freiheit is especially encouraging young adults to get vaccinated, as the COVID-19 variants now present in the county are affecting the younger population.
“Now that we have vaccinated 76 percent of our over-65 population, the virus is finding a new host to live in,” Freiheit said. “That host is the younger people who are not vaccinated.”
School outbreaks
More children are also testing positive, Freiheit said.
“The variants are definitely sticking to kids more,” she said. “It is definitely a concern. We definitely do not want schools removing mask policies. There have been outbreaks at a couple of schools, and it has been the British variant.”
As of Tuesday, three schools within the Kenosha Unified School District reported more than 100 students in quarantine: Mahone Middle School (224 in quarantine), Bullen Middle School (129) and Bradford High School (118).
Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for KUSD, said the majority are the result of being a close contact.
“We had one positive that led to large quarantines,” Ruder said of the circumstance at Bradford, for example. “We have not had a spike in positive cases at Bradford."
Freiheit said it's difficult to provide an accurate number of positive cases of each COVID-19 variant.
“Not every COVID test is sequenced for variants,” she said. “So we don’t have a really good number on variants.”
Regardless, the quarantine protocol when testing positive for a variant is no different.
Tied to spring break?
Freiheit said it's impossible to know if the outbreaks are tied to spring break.
“I would suggest it is, more because these highly transmissible variants and how they are affecting kids more,” Freiheit said. “We’re very concerned, and we’re gearing up for a fourth wave here.”
To book an appointment and to see links to other local vaccine providers, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at kenoshacounty.org.