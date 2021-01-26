Vaccine provide list available on county Health Department dashboard

A list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine is now included on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub Website, Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit announced Tuesday.

The list, to be updated frequently, includes names and locations of providers and links to their appointment registration systems.

Freiheit said the objective is to make vaccine provider information easily accessible to the public, as the State of Wisconsin has extended eligibility to all residents age 65 and over. She cautioned, however, that while there are several providers now offering the vaccine, availability remains limited.

“I know that many people 65 and above are clamoring to get the vaccine, and we want to get as many Kenosha County residents as possible vaccinated as soon as possible,” Freiheit said. “Unfortunately, demand far outweighs supply at this time, so many people may find it difficult to find an available appointment with a provider.”

“We look forward to this situation changing and the vaccine becoming more widely available,” Freiheit added, “but this is all subject to the supplies that the state Department of Health receives and, in turn, distributes to health departments, pharmacies, hospitals and other providers.”