Vaccine rolls out to those 65 and older, but demand exceeds supply

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 65-plus is underway in Kenosha County, with residents getting the first of two inoculations at area pharmacies and from their healthcare providers.

However, demand exceeds supply of the vaccine here, quantified by the number of people using online vaccine registries.

As an example, the message Monday on the registration page for Modern Apothecary, 4924 Seventh Ave., read: “At this time, no appointments are currently available. Additional times will be opened on Thursdays after confirmation of the number of doses we will be receiving for the following week.”

Those age 65 and older became eligible Monday for the vaccine under a change announced by the state Department of Health Services last week. Andrea Palm, who until Monday was secretary-designee of the state DHS, said the decision was made based on “death data” that shows a disproportionate number of people in the 65+ age group have “perished from this disease.”

“And so this decision to put people age 65 and older first is, one, based in the realities of this disease,” Palm said. “This is the population that has died at the highest rates, and, therefore, the population we want to protect first.”