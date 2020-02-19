Valentine gift exchange doesn't go well
View Comments
top story

Valentine gift exchange doesn't go well

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha Police Department

Kenosha Police Department

What began as an attempt to exchange gifts on Valentine's Day ended with one woman being pepper sprayed and arrested.

According to Kenosha Police, a 33-year-old woman went to another woman's home in the 4900 block of 47th Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Friday to exchange gifts for the holiday.

However, the visitor appeared to be intoxicated, police said, and had come to the home unannounced.

When the resident asked her to leave, the woman reportedly refused and became combative. An altercation ensued, police said, and the 33-year-old reportedly punched the other woman and pulled her hair.

When police arrived, the woman would not comply with officers and refused to stand, police said. Officers used pepper spray and had to physically place her in a squad car, according to the report.

Police recommended charges of battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting an officer.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics