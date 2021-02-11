Valentine's Day 2021: Your guide to fun and romance

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means celebrating this most romantic of holidays also means ending the weekend with something special planned.
Or, you could start the celebration early and charm your Valentine starting on Friday with a heart-shaped pizza to kick things off. (We've always found pepperoni impossible to resist.)
Even with COVID-19 restrictions, you can get creative when playing Cupid:
If you love dining out (or in) ...
Plenty of restaurants offer special Valentine’s dinners, from four-course feasts to heart-shaped pizzas (hold the onions if you’re looking for a goodnight kiss).
If you want to impress your sweetheart by demonstrating your money smarts, make a date to enjoy local eateries post-Valentine's Day during Kenosha Restaurant Week, which runs Feb. 20-28.
This year, 50 local venues are participating, and this is a great way to support local businesses. This COVID-style Restaurant Week doesn't feature multi-course prix fixe specials; instead, each restaurant is creating its own discounts or special offers.
Offerings include family style take-and-heat meals; frozen meals; carryout, delivery and curbside options; snacks and desserts to bring home; gift card deals; and traditional in-person dining, too. To take part, simply visit/order from participating restaurants between Feb. 20-28 and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No coupons are required. You can find a list of participating venues and other details online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.
If you love art ...
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. The exhibits, on display through March 21, include the works of two photographers, Jim Hale and Jeff McDonald, in the main first floor galleries. Hale, from Lake Mills, is a landscape photographer who works within the tradition of large-format cameras and film-based photography to "capture areas where nature and human activity intersect."
McDonald, of Whitewater, showcases his black-and-white landscape work as well as color architectural photos from his 2019 “Weekend in Chicago” project.
Five upstairs galleries highlight the winners from the League of Milwaukee Artists exhibition last February. Best of Show winner Colette Odya Smith displays her work with watercolor and pastel that focuses on the beauty found in rocks, water, and foliage. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Lemon Street Gallery, 4610 Sheridan Road, is hosting a "heART" show through Feb. 14. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 262-605-4745 or visit www.lemonstreetgallery.org.
In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features "Watercolor Wisconsin." Now in its 54th year, the exhibit runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. Kenosha artists with works in this exhibit are Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller and Greg Uttech. Levesque's "The Grapplers" won the Edwin C. Kalke Award; Miller's "Everything Calculated …" won the Constance M. Sharp Award. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.
If you love live music ...
You can start your Valentine's Weekend celebrating Friday night Downtown at The Vault, 625 57th St. "A Little Night Music" (starting at 8 p.m.) features a live band and a DJ. For tickets ($15 for a single, $25 for a couple) go to thevault625.ticketleap.com. Note: Coming up on Feb. 20 at The Vault is the "Be My Valentine Drag Show," complete with dinner and drinks. Tickets are available at the same website.
Kenosha Creative Space, 604 57th St., is hosting "All We Need Is Love," starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Violet Wilder performs first, followed by 3 A.M. Saints (Daniel Thompson). There will also be an Open Jam. There will be limited in-person attendance; the event will also stream live on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page. Note: The Open Jam, open to everyone, is 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Creative Space. Also, everyone is welcome to come and paint with the theme of "love," using your own supplies and/or painting supplies from Creative Space.
If you love live comedy ...
Everyone loves to laugh, right? The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Vince Acevedo He's a self-proclaimed "old soul" comic who is a veteran of the standup circuit. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
If you love movies ...
Movie theaters have had an especially rough time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, with theaters across the country shutting their doors. Here in Kenosha, Tinseltown, 7101 70th Court, is open and, for Valentine's Weekend, it's showing the "Pretty in Pink 35th Anniversary," with Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and — of course — Jon Cryer as Duckie.
The 1986 film was written by John Hughes and tells the story of a working class teen (Ringwald) in a Chicago Suburb who falls for a rich guy (McCarthy) while her best friend Duckie secretly pines for her. Oh, the teen angst! It has a great soundtrack and all those '80s hairdos. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $11.50 (plus fees) at www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
If you love nature ...
Why not take a winter hike in the area? There’s nothing more romantic than snuggling with mugs of hot chocolate after a bracing walk out in the cold. And it will be COLD this weekend. Bundle up!
The Pringle Nature Center is hosting a Valentine’s Candlelight Hike, with time slots at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a candlelit trail at Bristol Woods County Park. This program is self-guided and pre-registration is required; no walk-ins are allowed. Participants will check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three start times before following the candlelit trail through the woods. The cost is $6. Pringle is located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. Register at www.pringlenc.org.
If you love sweets ...
Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs (first introduced in December) and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today-Saturday (Feb. 11-13) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 14). The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.
There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed. Especially if you take your sweetie there on Valentine’s Day only to come away empty handed.
Now that we’ve given you a wide range of options for entertaining your sweetie, make those plans and get out there!