This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, which means celebrating this most romantic of holidays will probably start this weekend.

It's also Super Bowl Sunday, the high holy day for NFL fans.

What does all that mean?

You have options. Lots and lots of options to make your sweetie's heart soar:

If you love dining out (or in) ...

Plenty of restaurants offer special Valentine’s dinners, from four-course feasts to heart-shaped pizzas. (We've always found pepperoni impossible to resist.) It's a great time to indulge in dessert, too!

If you're planning to visit an area supper club, you'll probably want to make a reservation NOW — Valentine's Weekend slots fill up quickly.

Thinking ahead: If you want to impress your sweetheart by demonstrating your money smarts, make a date to enjoy local eateries post-Valentine's Day during Kenosha Restaurant Week, which runs Feb. 18-28.

This year, more than 50 local venues are participating, and this is a great way to support local businesses. To take part, simply visit/order from participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. No coupons are required. You can find a list of participating venues and other details online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

If you love art ...

In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features "Watercolor Wisconsin," running through April 15 and showcasing works by Wisconsin artists. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.

Also in Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has several exhibits, including a new one that opened Feb. 8: "Gathering Voices at RAM: 20 Years of Building America's Largest Contemporary Craft Collection." And make sure to stop in the museum's shop. Nothing's more romantic than the phrase "Treat yourself to something nice, dear." The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha, has a new display, featuring exhibits with works by Marilyn Propp and David Jones, among others. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free.

Even better than an art exhibit is an opening reception for an art exhibit. Often, you can meet the artists and enjoy refreshments, too.

Receptions happening this week include:

“Constitutional” opening reception, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Gallery on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha. Admission is free. The exhibit features drawings created by Christine Wuenschel, an artist based out of West Lafayette, Ind. "Using the human figure as a confrontational force, Wuenschel’s drawings emphasize the tensions within the cultural expectations around nudity, touch, pleasure and comfort," gallery officials said. Note: An Artist Talk with Wuenschel is 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Extended hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. All art exhibits are free and open to the public.

opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at , 601 Sixth St. in Racine. Admission is free. This exhibit showcases works by artist Carey Watters. Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, has teamed up with Love Your Community (a local nonprofit) for a CommUNITY exhibit celebrating "community love and Kenosha appreciation." The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, featuring an art installation done by 23 local artists, along with musical performances by Evan Steidtman, Embahn, and Violet Wilder. Food will be provided by local restaurants. There will also be "a fun VR gallery experience based on a past exhibition." Admission to the Saturday reception is $15; go to Lemon Street's Facebook page for details.

If you love live music ...

Get a jump on your Valentine celebrating at tonight's Signature Spotlight Concert: “Broadway in Love,” at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The songs are romantic tunes that were featured in Broadway shows. The Feb. 9 show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors (62 and older) and students (21 and younger). Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Also for pre-Valentine's romance: The Dave Braun Trio is performing Saturday night at Jean’s Jazz Series. The trio features Dave Braun on lead guitar; his wife, Paula Braun, on fretless bass; and their son, Pete Braun, on drums. The group's music “emulates the great piano trios of Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole,” Dave Braun said. The concert is 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for students (21 and younger) at racinetheatre.org.

On Valentine's Day itself, the Corner House on the Lake, 207 Gaslight Circle in Racine, features Tom Martin performing romantic music — billed as "the best of Sinatra and Martin" — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover charge.

Also on Feb. 14, Racine native David Billingsley performs "an intimate evening of piano music" starting at 6 p.m. at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St. in Racine. He calls his program “Love & Keys.” Tickets are $20 ($40 for VIP). Go to billingsleymusic.com/shows or call 262-583-9035.

If you love live comedy ...

Everyone loves to laugh, right? Get ready for Valentine's day with a weekend show at the Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave. Comedian Chris Barnes — described as "a high-energy comic who will take an audience and keep them laughing as he interprets his experiences of life" — performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11. Tickets are $14 (plus fees) at hap2it.com.

In Racine, the Over Our Head Players are performing eight short plays during the 2023 Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival, running through Feb. 26 at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St. The best part? If you don't like one play, another one is coming up in a just a few minutes! Log on at overourheadplayers.org for tickets — and don't wait. The festival always sells out.

If you love theater ...

There's nothing more romantic than a wicked witch, flying monkeys and a dog named Toto, right? The Lakeside Players' production of "The Wizard of Oz," the classic tale of a girl from Kansas and her adventures in the Land of Oz, is on stage through Feb. 18 at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St. Performances are Friday-Sunday; tickets are $14 and $17 at rhodecenter.org.

If you love movies ...

This weekend, theaters welcome back those big-screen male dancers in "Magic Mike's Last Dance." That means plenty of scenes featuring a sweaty Channing Tatum doing his best exotic dance moves. For this film, Salma Hayek is along for the ride, too.

Also in theaters: The fun comedy "80 for Brady," starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as a quartet of Tom Brady fans who scheme their way to see their hero in the Super Bowl. (Brady is a producer on the film and also appears in it.)

For a movie throwback experience, the Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant is showing "Titanic: 25-Year Anniversary." This is a remastered version of James Cameron’s epic film, re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. You could also take your Valentine to see Cameron's latest "Avatar" film, but there's nothing romantic about sitting in a theater for four hours!

If you love books ...

Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting a Valentine's Date Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The bookstore is working on the theory that there's no better way "to celebrate Valentine's Day than with the person you love, surrounded by books you love." Participants are invited to the bookstore for "a romantic evening of book browsing and intimate conversation." The cost is $65 per couple, which includes a "bookish game" to help you pick out a book for your partner, appetizers and refreshments, and a discount on purchases that evening. Buy tickets at blue-house-books.com/events/22626

Blue House Books is also hosting "Blind Date with a Book," through Feb. 14. Visitors to the bookstore are welcome to "pick out your mystery date." The books are covered, "with only a short, vague description provided to give you a hint of the plot." Genres range from love stories to motivational guides … to lots of stuff! The store is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays.

If you love nature ...

Why not take a winter hike in the area? There’s nothing more romantic than snuggling with mugs of hot chocolate after a bracing walk out in the cold.

The Pringle Nature Center is hosting a Valentine’s Candlelight Hike, with time slots at 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. This program is self-guided and pre-registration is required; no walk-ins are allowed. Participants will check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three start times before walking the candlelit trail through the woods. The cost is $6. Pringle is located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. Register by today, Feb. 9, at pringlenc.org/events.

Bong State Recreation Area will celebrate Valentine’s Day with its “Return to Romance” event Saturday night, Feb. 11. Activities include a candlelit hike, live music, a campfire, desserts and warm drinks. The event takes place outdoors and inside the Visitor Center. 7 to 9 p.m. Note: This is for adults only. The cost is $8 for person ($15 as couple), plus park admission at 26313 Burlington Road in Kansasville. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 262-878-5600.

If you love sweets ...

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Feb. 11-14 Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The cost is $17 for a three-pack and $28 for a six-pack. Note: There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance at originalcreampuffs.com. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed.

If you love cars ...

If you’re into cars — or you love someone who is into cars — you can’t go wrong with a visit to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. You may not go home with a new ride, but dreaming is free. The show runs Feb. 11-20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. chicagoautoshow.com.

Now that we’ve given you a wide range of options for entertaining your sweetie, make those plans and get out there!