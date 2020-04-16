Valenza to stay on as Salem School administrator

The Salem School Board discovered a good match in interim administrator Connie Valenza and recently hired her to fill the position for at least another two years.
“This was an interesting process because we were reaching out to find a candidate and we learned there was nobody better than Connie,” board president Dana Powers said during a conference meeting this week.
Valenza, hired in August 2019 after longtime administrator David Milz accepted a position with the Bristol School District, had planned on retiring.
“Once I was here, I fell in love with the Salem family,” Valenza said Thursday. “We were working on so many exciting things, that it became disappointing to remember that I wouldn't be here to see them all through.”
Before coming to Salem, Valenza was an administrator at schools in Madison and Columbus and served as superintendent of the Platteville School District for eight years.
Extending Valenza’s contract will provide administrative stability during uncertain times that closed schools amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
“When things changed dramatically for us during the COVID-19 situation, it became more and more clear that continuity of leadership would help bring some calm and focus,” Valenza said. “I am so impressed with how well our families and staff have remained committed to our school and I am proud and humbled to continue to be a part of it into the next couple of years.”
Valenza said she is looking forward to helping implement plans to improve student learning.
“These next couple of years will be very important to the future of our district as we really push the envelope on addressing the student achievement gap and making sure that all of our students are reaching that next level of challenge,” Valenza said. “It is also my hope to assist the district in developing a sustainable facilities plan that will carry the district well into the future.”
She said community involvement and staff retention is also important moving forward.
“I hope to bring transparency and community involvement into providing a program that is the envy of the area, that supports and maintains quality staff, and is responsive to community needs,” Valenza said.
