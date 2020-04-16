Valenza to stay on as Salem School administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salem School Board discovered a good match in interim administrator Connie Valenza and recently hired her to fill the position for at least another two years.

“This was an interesting process because we were reaching out to find a candidate and we learned there was nobody better than Connie,” board president Dana Powers said during a conference meeting this week.

Valenza, hired in August 2019 after longtime administrator David Milz accepted a position with the Bristol School District, had planned on retiring.

“Once I was here, I fell in love with the Salem family,” Valenza said Thursday. “We were working on so many exciting things, that it became disappointing to remember that I wouldn't be here to see them all through.”

Before coming to Salem, Valenza was an administrator at schools in Madison and Columbus and served as superintendent of the Platteville School District for eight years.

Extending Valenza’s contract will provide administrative stability during uncertain times that closed schools amid the COVID-19 health emergency.