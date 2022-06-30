 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle and bus collide, minor damage, 12 report injuries

All 12 occupants of a staffing agency bus that was sideswiped by a vehicle changing lanes going westbound on Highway 50 near County Highway W Wednesday afternoon reported neck or back injuries.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright said the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

Deputies on scene determined that an elderly man in his 80s was changing lanes when his vehicle struck the bus. Little to no damage was reported on the bus while the man's vehicle suffered minor damage and a flat tire.

All 12 occupants of the bus were adults. No other injuries were reported.

