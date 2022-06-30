Vehicle and bus collide, minor damage, 12 report injuries

All 12 occupants of a staffing agency bus that was sideswiped by a vehicle changing lanes going westbound on Highway 50 near County Highway W Wednesday afternoon reported neck or back injuries.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright said the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m.
Deputies on scene determined that an elderly man in his 80s was changing lanes when his vehicle struck the bus. Little to no damage was reported on the bus while the man's vehicle suffered minor damage and a flat tire.
All 12 occupants of the bus were adults. No other injuries were reported.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 22, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Emonjae James Kinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), discharge firearm from vehicle.
Micah T. Lminggio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Micah T. Lminggio, 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Sara M. Meiller
Sara M. Meiller, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carlos Antonio Oporto Ruiz
Carlos Antonio Oporto Ruiz, Gurnee, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance.
Krista M. Smith
Krista M. Smith, 1700 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Jordan T. Hanson
Jordan T. Hanson, 1000 block of Main Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole M. Hurt
Nicole M. Hurt, 2600 block of Dwight Street, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn
Jeffery Aaron Polcyn, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. Anderson
Christopher L. Anderson, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terry T. Canady
Terry T. Canady, 1400 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.