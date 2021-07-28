Vehicle drives into retention pond near I-94 and Highway E following crash; no injuries reported

SOMERS – Authorities responded to a vehicle that drove into a retention pond following an apparent two-car collision near Interstate 94 north of Highway E on Wednesday.
Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson said the driver of the vehicle that traveled into the pond in the 2:14 p.m. incident was the vehicle’s sole occupant and was not injured.
“He was able to self-rescue prior to our arrival,” he said.
Along with the Somers Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department and the fire departments’ divers, the Kenosha County Dive Team was also called to respond. Wilkinson said divers wore “dry suits” to enter the pond to check the partially submerged vehicle for other possible occupants, but found none.
The vehicle was later pulled from the water and towed, he said.
According to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department summary of the accident, no other injuries were reported. Additional details regarding the crash itself were not immediately available late Wednesday.
