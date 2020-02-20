Vehicle slides onto Pike River ice in early morning crash

A car slid onto the ice on the Pike River early Thursday after the driver lost control.

The driver was in the 2000 block of Alford Park Drive near Carthage College at 5:49 a.m. when the car skidded off the road, across the floodplain and onto the icy Pike River.

According to Kenosha Police, the vehicle came to rest partially on the ice, partially on the shore, and the 26-year-old driver and his 22-year-old female passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and onto the shore. They were uninjured.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said getting the vehicle off the river was a challenge because of the unstable ice.

