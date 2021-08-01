Vehicle strikes building south of Highway 50 in Slades corners; driver with life-threatening injuries

WHEATLAND – Fire and rescue personnel rendered aid to a driver and passenger whose vehicle struck a structure south of Highway 50 and east of Highway P in Slades Corners Saturday.

Wheatland Fire Department responded and later transported an adult male to a Kenosha-area hospital following the 11:14 a.m. crash which occurred in the 39800 block of 60th Street, just south of a local mushroom farm. The man had life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Ken Krenz of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department.

Krenz said the driver apparently suffered a “medical event” when the vehicle crashed through a guardrail before it struck a sign and eventually the building. The man’s condition was not immediately known. The passenger had minor injuries, Krenz said.

The crash remains under investigation.

