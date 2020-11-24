Vehicle crashes into La Fogata restaurant; no injuries reported

Kenosha police and fire were busy with several crashes Tuesday night, including one at the corner of Sheridan Road and Seventh Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the side of the La Fogata restaurant.

No one appeared to be injured in the 4:34 p.m. crash in which an SUV struck the southeast side of La Fogata, 3300 Sheridan Road. Kenosha police said two vehicles were involved but details on the accident were not immediately available.

Restaurant manager Ken Miller said no one in the restaurant was injured and it continued to operate Tuesday night.

"Everybody is fine and nobody was hurt. And the two drivers were fine, too," Miller said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were a few customers inside at the time of crash. He said when the vehicle struck the building "it sounded like thunder." Miller said he and staff closed the outside portion of La Fogata for safety reasons.

"We're going to look into some kind barricade, so that this is not a thing moving forward," he said.

Area law enforcement and rescue were also working multiple crashes during the rush hour including one that occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Green Bay Road, with no injuries and an injury crash in the 6900 block of Green Bay Road.