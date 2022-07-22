Vendors get big crowds as Country Thunder continues into the weekend in Randall

RANDALL -- Whether you’re in the market for barbecue, kettle corn, cookie dough or cowboy hats, Country Thunder has you covered -- and festival attendees showed up for this year's vendors.

The Country Thunder festival grounds in Randall were filled with food and retail vendors, offering endless options for shopping and eats while fans waited for performers to come out. Multiple vendors said they saw a surprisingly high number of patrons as the festival as a whole received record turnout opening night.

Karen Starkman, co-owner of Mustard’s Last Stand, said they got “great business." This is her eighth year as a vendor at the festival.

“It was the busiest first day we’ve ever seen,” Starkman said.

Nearby at Otte’s Concessions, owner Jeff Otte had a similar experience with the large crowds. Based in Sauk Centre, Minn., Otte has made the seven-hour drive to sell at Country Thunder Wisconsin for 16 years. Selling at the festival seemed like a fun idea, he said, and it has definitely paid off for the concession stand, which is popular for its cheese curds, corndogs and kettle corn.

“The weather can be iffy at Country Thunder, but the crowds are always here,” Otte said.

Mary Pranger, owner of Emma’s Cookie Kitchen, said business was "decent" the first night of the festival for her two cookie booths. The booths feature deep-fried cookie dough, fresh-baked cookies, cookie dough sundaes and more. This is Pranger’s fourth year selling at Country Thunder, and her second with two booths.

“It’s fun, I like country music,” Pranger said. “I did Iowa Country Thunder once also, and I’d do the others ones if they were closer.”

Other vendors said the music was a big highlight for them, as well.

Christy Conrad, general manager of Milwaukee-based retailer Drink Wisconsinbly, said she enjoys having her booth set up by the festival’s Lake Stage so she can hear the live music. People watching at the festival is fun too, she said.

“There’s been a good crowd, so business is good. I was shocked at the crowd yesterday, usually the first day is slower,” Conrad said. “And everyone walks past us coming from the campgrounds, so a lot of people see us.”

Country Thunder first-timers Joe Koeppl and Leslie Reuter set up their tent for their shop Lake Cowboy. From Minnetonka, Minn., Koeppl and Leslie are lifelong friends who decided to start the business together, honoring their Minnesota roots in lake life and rural life.

“We wanted to combine our love of country music, lake life and the barn,” Koeppl said.

Even for vendors who didn’t receive record-breaking business on opening night, those who were Country Thunder veterans knew that the business would come as the festival continued. Marc Harden, owner of Florida-based retailer RDNKN, said business tends to pick up after the first day. Harden said he has been coming to Country Thunder Wisconsin for five years.

“I really like the owners. They’re like a family,” Harden said. “It’s a great venue, also. It’s a great company, a great event and it’s a lot of fun.”

Beau Richards, owner of retailer Concert Alien, had similar sentiments about the festival.

“We’ve been coming here for six years," Richards said. "There are really good people at Country Thunder."