Veteran journalist Daniel Gaitan returns to the Kenosha News staff

Daniel Gaitan of Kenosha, a seasoned and versatile reporter, has rejoined the Kenosha News team of professional journalists.

Last with the News from 2016 to 2018 as a part-time then later full-time reporter, Gaitan was raised in Kenosha. He graduated from Indian Trail High School and Academy.

In college at DePaul University, Gaitan majored in journalism and minored in religious studies. His previous print journalism background includes stints at the Waukesha Freeman and the Northwest Herald.

Gaitan says he enjoys “the whole news spectrum — spot news, features, weird news.”

For 10 years beginning in college, Gaitan reported for Life Matters Media, a former not-for-profit online media platform dedicated to end-of-life issues.

Covering hospice issues and revealing elder abuse was and continues to be important to Gaitan. “Some of our most vulnerable often get overlooked in our society and we need to make sure seniors are treated compassionately,” he said.

In 2017 he participated in a television documentary exposing an Illinois hospice corruption scheme.

“(Stories about) the aged and the ill are the least covered by the media but so important because we’re all going to face these things in life. It’s also important to have these conversations with our families,” he said.

Most recently Gaitan reported for the online media outlet Kenosha.com. “I loved what I got to do there,” he said.

Returning to the Kenosha News Gaitan says he will continue doing what he likes best as a professional journalist. “I love to share stories and find out what it means to be a person in society,” he said.

Energetic and approachable, Gaitan says being a people person is an advantage. “I love chatting with folks. People can always talk to me, no matter what and I’m always looking for suggestions on things to write about,” he said.

To contact Kenosha News reporter Daniel Gaitan, email him at dgaitan@kenoshanews.com or call him at 262-656-6287.

