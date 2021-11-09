Veterans Day activities to be held across Kenosha County; video tribute also available

A series of Veterans Day events and activities are scheduled across the area this week, while the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services has also once again produced a video tribute for people to enjoy from home.

“Since Kenosha County was not able to host our annual Veterans Day Celebration and Stand-Down this year due to the pandemic, we are excited to present a half-hour video sharing local veterans’ reflections on the day,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson.

“This video, recorded recently at the Heroes Café at Festival Foods, is a great acknowledgment of veterans across several generations and what they gave for our freedoms.”

The video will air on Kenosha Community Media (Spectrum Cable Channel 14 and www.kenoshamedia.org) at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It is also available for viewing on the Kenosha County YouTube channel, at https://bit.ly/KCVeteransDay2021.

A full list of in-person Veterans Day celebrations and events across Kenosha County, compiled by the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office (excluding those which have already occurred), includes:

