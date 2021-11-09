Veterans Day activities to be held across Kenosha County; video tribute also available

A series of Veterans Day events and activities are scheduled across the area this week, while the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services has also once again produced a video tribute for people to enjoy from home.
“Since Kenosha County was not able to host our annual Veterans Day Celebration and Stand-Down this year due to the pandemic, we are excited to present a half-hour video sharing local veterans’ reflections on the day,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson.
“This video, recorded recently at the Heroes Café at Festival Foods, is a great acknowledgment of veterans across several generations and what they gave for our freedoms.”
The video will air on Kenosha Community Media (Spectrum Cable Channel 14 and www.kenoshamedia.org) at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It is also available for viewing on the Kenosha County YouTube channel, at https://bit.ly/KCVeteransDay2021.
A full list of in-person Veterans Day celebrations and events across Kenosha County, compiled by the Kenosha County Veterans Service Office (excluding those which have already occurred), includes:
Jeffery, Brompton, Grewenow, and Southport Elementary School Veterans VIP Parade, 9 a.m. Wednesday, starting at Jeffery Elementary, 4011 87th St.; Route will continue to Brompton Academy (8518 22nd Ave.), Grewenow Elementary (7714 20th Ave.), and end at Southport Elementary (723 76th St.). Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle. For more details, please contact Erin LaBuda at 262-914-1588, elabuda@kusd.edu or Becky Warren at 262-945-9265, rewarren@kusd.edu.
American Legion Post 21, American Legion Family Veterans Day Celebration 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 504 58th St. Flanders Field Ceremony at 10:15 a.m.; Rendering of Honors at 11 a.m. sharp. Coffee and doughnuts will be served before the ceremony, with a light lunch starting at 11:15 a.m.; For more details, please visit https://alpost21.com.
Stocker Elementary School Drive-Thru Veterans Parade, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, 6315 67th St., All veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to arrive in their cars and drive through Stocker’s horseshoe-shaped lot, where they’ll be greeted by students and staff along with other tributes.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1865 Veterans Day activities, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6618 39th Ave. Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m., POW-MIA ceremony at 11:30 a.m., beef stew lunch at noon and flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. For more details about the program, contact Dennis Eis at 760-587-6442.
Civil War Museum and Navy Club Ship 40 Veterans Day Celebration Thursday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5400 First Ave. Navy Club Ship 40 will present a program to commemorate Veterans Day. The Civil War Museum will offer free admission for veterans and active-duty military on Thursday, sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home. For more information, call the Civil War Museum at 262-653-4141.
Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration, at noon Thursday, at Library Park, 711 59th Place. For more details, contact Richard Bowker at 262-694-1129.
Central High School Veterans Day Celebration and Reception, on Thursday, reception for veterans at 1:30 p.m., assembly 2 p.m., at the school at 24617 75th St., Paddock Lake. All veterans invited to take part. For more details or to RSVP, contact Nancy Switalla at 262-843-2321, Ext. 382.
“Veterans Authors and Art Show”, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Pollard Gallery & Gifts, 518 56th St. Local veterans authors Richard Bell, Joe Campolo Jr., and Steven Tindall will be doing book signing, and resident artist Bruce McCurdy will have an art show. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Barb at 847-354-0616 or Joann at joannbates.jb@gmail.com.