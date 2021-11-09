Veterans Day ceremony returning Thursday to Wilmot Union High School

Wilmot Union High School will host veterans for a special breakfast and patriotic ceremony honoring them for their service on Veterans Day Thursday.
“It will be great to bring the veterans back to Wilmot,” Marlene Tilsner, the Key Club adviser, said. “So many missed it last year — students, staff and veterans. While we still want to be cautious and things may be a bit different, we are excited to be able to honor those from our community who have served our country.”
The Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance will begin at 7:30 a.m. Thursday with the meal in the commons area at the school, 11112 308th Ave. Pre-registration is not required, but is appreciated to determine the number of guests to be served.
Veterans will each be personally escorted into an assembly set to begin at 8:30 a.m. It will feature a guest speaker, the school band and choir. They will recognize and honor those who have served.
“Our guest speaker this year will be from the Pat Tillman Foundation in Chicago,” Tilsner said.
Tillman, who left his career with the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team after 9/11 and joined the Army Rangers, served several tours in Afghanistan and was killed there in 2004.
“I am so excited to have a representative from the foundation as I hope to have students be inspired by his service and sacrifice (putting his career on hold to serve) after 9/11 and I thought this would be a way to bring in the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as well,” Tilsner said.
With COVID concerns still prevalent, the school will not be having the usual small group discussions in the afternoon or evening programs that in the past have included movie nights with a veterans theme. The school has a “mask recommended” policy in place.
Veterans are welcome to bring their family. If the veteran knows a current WUHS student they would like to have as an escort into the assembly they should contact Tilsner at 262-862-2351 ext. 260, or tilsnerm@wilmoths.k12.wi.us.