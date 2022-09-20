Veterans invited to climb for free at Boundless Adventures

BRISTOL — Kenosha County Parks, Boundless Adventures, and the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services are partnering to offer 150 free tickets to the aerial adventure park to qualified veterans, active-duty and military reserve members, and their families.

Tickets will be redeemable during the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods Park.

Qualified veterans and military members may contact the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services, at 262-605-6690 to receive their free tickets. Tickets will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies allow.

In addition to the 150 free passes, Boundless Adventures will donate $1,000 to American Legion Post 544, to go toward many of its community programs including: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth.

“I’m grateful to Boundless Adventures for offering this opportunity for our veterans, and for supporting American Legion Post 544,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “I’m sure that many current and former servicemen and women and their families will enjoy it.”

Jim Schmidt, commander of Twin Lakes-based American Legion Post 544, said his organization appreciates the support.

“I am honored that American Legion Post 544 has been selected to be part of the Boundless Adventures and Veterans Family Day this year,” Schmidt said. “Our organization is built on four pillars: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Any donations received will be used to continue that support in our community.”

In past years, Schmidt said, Post 544 has supported other area organizations, including the Union Grove Veterans Home, Kenosha County Deputy Friendly’s annual safety contest, Tiny Homes of Racine for homeless veterans, Wisconsin Heroes Outdoors, the Veterans Corps of the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, and a variety of annual school awards.

Boundless Adventures has operated at Bristol Woods since 2019 in a public-private partnership with Kenosha County.

“It’s our pleasure to be part of the community here, and we’re pleased to offer this opportunity to give back and honor our veterans and active-duty military,” said Lorrie Funtleyder, co-owner of Boundless Adventures with her husband Brian.

Boundless Adventures features six acres of obstacle courses that range in difficulty based on the ability and experience of the individual. The aerial adventure park utilizes cables connected to trees or utility poles to build nine courses with over 120 elements that range 20 to 40 feet above the ground for climbers to safely maneuver to each feature.

“I am so thankful for Boundless Adventures’ great appreciation for active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families, and the opportunity they afforded us to climb free at the park,” said Ali Nelson, Kenosha County Director of Veterans Services.

Bristol Woods Park is located at 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in the Village of Bristol.

See more details on the entire Kenosha County Parks system at parks.kenoshacounty.org or www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks. More information about Boundless Adventures is available at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/.